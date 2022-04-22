Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte: Bout preview, form guide, complete fight card schedule, timings and where to watch

Tyson Fury, the reigning WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion will see one final challenge to his world titles before hanging up his boots as he faces Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight which will witness a stacked 94,000 crowd in an all-English showdown:

Preview

After an epochal finish to his fight trilogy with Deontay Wilder in October 2021, Tyson "The Gypsy Kings" Fury (31-0-1) prepares to bow out on a high in his first bout at home in England since August 2018.

The 33-year-old won the WBC and the Ring heavyweight titles in his second fight with Wilder on February 22, 2020 - after a controversial draw in the first bout. Fury then proceeded to squash Wilder in their third fight in an 11th round finish for his 31st professional career win.

Meanwhile, Whyte's scheduled defence of his interim title against Otto Wallin was postponed on October 30, 2021 after proposed injury concerns. Whyte (28-2), who was named the mandatory challenger for Fury's titles, opted to skip his fight with Wallin on his way to Fury.

In late 2021, the WBC decided that Fury (the champion) will be eligible for 80 per cent of the purse while Whyte (the challenger) will take the remaining shares. However, the process moved into purse bids after both camps were in disagreement.

Fury's team also wished to materialise but failed in fixing a bout with Alexander Usyk for the WBA (Super), IBF and WBO heavyweight titles - a win would have marked Fury as the undisputed world champion.

The bids were finally settled in late January this year as promoter Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions paid over USD 41 million for the rights to make it the richest purse bid in boxing history, according to WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

What's at stake

Irrespective of Sunday's outcome, Tyson Fury will step aside from the ring after having stamped his mark across the heavyweight boxing timeline. Having previously held the unified WBA (Super), IBF and WBO heavyweight and The Ring titles with his win over Vladimir Kitschko in 2015, Fury raised the bar with his triumph over Wilder in 2020.

With his second The Ring title triumph, Fury became just the third heavyweight boxer after Floyd Patterson and Muhammad Ali to hold the championship twice.

On the other hand, Whyte "The Body Snatcher" will aim to make the most of his shot at becoming the next 'lineal' boxing champion. While Fury's aggression and technical supremacy places him ahead, Whyte can prove to be lethal if the champion's game-plan smells of the slightest frailty.

WHAT THEY SAID

Tyson Fury: "He's a good fighter. He's a good, strong, solid man. He's big, he's strong, he's tough, he's game, he's got a good punch on him, he's knocked out a lot of men. He's got a lot of experience in the fight game, he was also a kickboxer and an MMA man, so he's definitely a man that needs a lot of respect.

In just TWO DAYS, @Tyson_Fury and @DillianWhyte are coming with everything



Light the fuse, because when that first bell rings this one is going off!#FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/5tHwp4l0qp — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) April 21, 2022

"I've trained as hard for Dillian as I did for (Deontay) Wilder or (Wladimir) Klitschko or anybody. So he'll be fighting the best Tyson Fury. I'm in great shape, I've had good sparring, I've had good food, I've drunk my water and had my vitamins so there's no excuses from me. I'm injury free and that's it."

Dillian Whyte: "I'm willing to do whatever it takes. Victory by any means necessary, I'll do that. I'm not scared to take risks. I've taken risks all my life. It means everything to fight in my home country for the world title. It's massive. I'm not scared to take risks, I've taken risks my whole life so it's nothing new. I'm ready to rock and roll."

2 more Days for #FuryWhyte

"The Body Snatcher" @DillianWhyte is Ready to Make History pic.twitter.com/hcNDCpiDzM — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) April 21, 2022

Fury vs Whyte: Bio, Records, Form guide

Tyson Fury Total Fights: 32

32 Record: 31-0-1 (22 KOs)

31-0-1 (22 KOs) Nationality: Great Britain

Great Britain Date of Birth: August 12, 1988

August 12, 1988 Height: 6' 9"

6' 9" Reach: 85" Form (last five bouts): WWWWD Dillian Whyte Total Fights: 30

30 Record: 28-2 (19 KOs)

28-2 (19 KOs) Nationality: Great Britain

Great Britain Date of Birth: April 11, 1988

April 11, 1988 Height: 6' 4"

6' 4" Reach: 78" Form (last five bouts): WLWWW

Full card of Fury vs Whyte PPV

Title fight: Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, 12 rounds, for Fury's WBC heavyweight title

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, 12 rounds, for Fury's WBC heavyweight title Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball, 10 rounds, featherweights

Anthony Cacace vs. Jonathan Romero, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey, eight rounds, heavyweights

Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski, six rounds, light heavyweights

Karol Itauma vs. Michal Ciach, six rounds, light heavyweights

Kurt Walker vs. Stefan Nicolae, four rounds, junior lightweights

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Constantin Radoi, four rounds, junior lightweights



When and at what time is the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight taking place?

The fight takes place on Saturday, April 23 (Sunday, February 24 according to IST) at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Main card: 11.30 p.m. IST

11.30 p.m. IST Main event: 2:30 a.m. IST (approximately)

Where to watch Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte in India?

There is no telecast in India and there are no official free live streaming sites. The Fury vs Whyte, PPV will be streamed online on the BT Sport Box Office. ESPN PPV will also broadcast the event in the US.

- With inputs from Reuters