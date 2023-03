Nikhat Zareen of India beat Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat in the 50 kg quarterfinals bout to confirm a semifinal berth in the World women’s boxing championships at the K.D. Jadhav Hall on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old outpunched her opponent with the final verdict of a 5-2 split decision.

On Tuesday, the commonwealth gold medalist defied a tired body and another doughty opponent, Mexican Fatima Herrera Alvarez in the pre-quarters.

More to follow...