Boxing World Championships 2023: Nikhat, Nitu, Manisha and Jaismine reach quarterfinals

Nikhat Zareen defied a tired body and another doughty opponent, Mexican Fatima Herrera Alvarez, to book a berth in the 50kg quarterfinals of the World women’s boxing championships at the K.D. Jadhav Hall on Tuesday.

Nikhat, a 52kg World champion, was joined by Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Manisha Moun (57kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (60kg) in the last-eight, while other Indians, Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg), lost their respective pre-quarterfinal bouts.

Altogether eight home boxers, including Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) – who got a bye to the quarters – and Nupur Sheoran (+81kg), will feature in the last-eight on the morrow.

In a repeat of last edition’s round-of-32 contest in 52kg, Nikhat, who defeated top-seeded Roumaysa Boulam on Sunday, moved well to land fast combinations on the aggressive Mexican.

Fatima, who conceded a caution point for holding in the second round, made Nikhat’s task easier.

“The last bout’s fatigue was there. As the fight progressed, my body responded better,” said Nikhat, who would face two-time Worlds bronze medallist Thai Chuthamat Raksat.

Commonwealth Games champion Nitu trounced two-time Tajikistan National champion Sumaiya Qosimova to secure her second successive RSC victory within a minute. She will take on Japan’s multiple Worlds medallist Madoka Wada.

Worlds bronze medallist Manisha maintained her composure to quell the challenge of hard-hitting Turkish pro boxer Elifnur Turhan through an RSC verdict. Manisha will meet French pro boxer Amina Zidani.

Long range counterpuncher Jaismine rallied to beat Asian bronze medallist Mijgona Shamadova. She will clash with Colombian Paola Valdez, who ousted 2016 World and Olympic champion Estelle Mossely.