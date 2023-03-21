Boxing

Boxing World Championships 2023: Nikhat, Nitu, Manisha and Jaismine reach quarterfinals

Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas, Manisha Moun and Jaismine Lamboria progressed to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Championships in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Y. B. Sarangi
NEW DELHI 21 March, 2023 21:17 IST
India’s Nikhat Zareen (red) and Mexico’s Fatima Patricia Herrera Alvarez during the 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) category Round of 16 match at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India’s Nikhat Zareen (red) and Mexico’s Fatima Patricia Herrera Alvarez during the 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) category Round of 16 match at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nikhat Zareen defied a tired body and another doughty opponent, Mexican Fatima Herrera Alvarez, to book a berth in the 50kg quarterfinals of the World women’s boxing championships at the K.D. Jadhav Hall on Tuesday.

Nikhat, a 52kg World champion, was joined by Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Manisha Moun (57kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (60kg) in the last-eight, while other Indians, Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg), lost their respective pre-quarterfinal bouts.

Altogether eight home boxers, including Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) – who got a bye to the quarters – and Nupur Sheoran (+81kg), will feature in the last-eight on the morrow.

Indian boxers will soon be talk of the world, feels Cuban coach Raul Liranza

In a repeat of last edition’s round-of-32 contest in 52kg, Nikhat, who defeated top-seeded Roumaysa Boulam on Sunday, moved well to land fast combinations on the aggressive Mexican.

Fatima, who conceded a caution point for holding in the second round, made Nikhat’s task easier.

“The last bout’s fatigue was there. As the fight progressed, my body responded better,” said Nikhat, who would face two-time Worlds bronze medallist Thai Chuthamat Raksat.

Commonwealth Games champion Nitu trounced two-time Tajikistan National champion Sumaiya Qosimova to secure her second successive RSC victory within a minute. She will take on Japan’s multiple Worlds medallist Madoka Wada.

Worlds bronze medallist Manisha maintained her composure to quell the challenge of hard-hitting Turkish pro boxer Elifnur Turhan through an RSC verdict. Manisha will meet French pro boxer Amina Zidani.

Long range counterpuncher Jaismine rallied to beat Asian bronze medallist Mijgona Shamadova. She will clash with Colombian Paola Valdez, who ousted 2016 World and Olympic champion Estelle Mossely.

Important results (preliminary rounds):
48kg: Alua Balkibekova (Kaz) bt Iulia Chugalakova (Rus) 4-1; Madoka Wada (Jpn) bt Tayonis Cadeno (Ven) 5-0; Nitu Ghanghas bt Sumaiya Qosimova (Tjk) RSC-R1;
50kg: Nikhat Zareen bt Fatima Alvarez (Mex) 5-0; Chuthamat Raksat (Tha) bt Caroline de Almeida (Bra) 5-0; Ingrit Valencia (Col) bt G.Chukanova (Bul) 5-0; Sassila Lkhadiri (Fra) bt Anush Grigoryan (Arm) 4-3
57kg: Irma Testa (Ita) bt Nguyen Thi Thanh Hao (Vie) 5-0; Amina Zidani (Fra) Ashleyann Motta (Pur) 4-1; Manisha Moun bt Elif Nur Turhan (Tur) RSC-R3; Omailyn Alcala (Ven) bt Nesthy Petecio (Phi) 4-3;
60kg: Rimma Volossenko (Kaz) bt Natalia Sadrina (Srb) 5-2; Jaismine Lamboria bt Mijgona Shamadova (Tjk) 5-0; Paola Valdez (Col) bt Estelle Mossely (Fra) 5-0
63kg: Nataliya Sychugova (Rus) bt Somnuek Thananya (Tha) 5-2; Mai Kito (Jpn) bt Shashi Chopra 4-0; Altagra Solis (Mex) bt Megan De Cler (Ned) 4-1;
66kg: Navbakhor Khamidova (Uzb) bt Manju Bamboriya 5-0; Beatriz Soares (Bra) bt Marissa Williamson (Aus) 4-1; Liu Yang (Chn) bt Milena Matovic (Srb) 3-1.

