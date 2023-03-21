Indian boxers will soon be talk of the world, feels Cuban coach Raul Liranza

Raul Angel Fernandez Liranza, a respected Cuban coach who works with the Chinese team, is impressed with the performance of the Indian boxers and predicts that they will become the ‘talk of the world’ in the future.

Liranza said the quality of Indian boxers will take them forward. “In Indian boxing, we have seen that it has a great quality. They have young boxers, they are competing very well and have a great future. I think Indian boxing is going to be talked about a lot in the future,” Liranza told Sportstar on the sidelines of the World women’s boxing championships at K.D Jadhav Hall in New Delhi.

According to Liranza, one of the contributing coaches to the erstwhile international federation AIBA’s coaches’ manual, India will be a force to reckon with in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games this year.

“I think that the Indian boxing team is going to present good quality. Therefore, it is going to be a team to be taken into account (for its) quality and performance. It is undeniable that India has greatly increased its quality. It will be a team that will have to take into account the Asian Games.”

Liranza could see the influence of a Cuban coach, former men’s foreign coach B.I. Fernandez, in the overall progress of Indian boxing. “A Cuban coach was here for many years and I think that this has been a very important factor for India’s technical and tactical development. I think that India can have champions in this World championships and also (have) Olympic champions,” said Liranza.