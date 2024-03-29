MagazineBuy Print

‘Probably impossible’ Xabi Alonso will be Bayern Munich’s next coach, says Hoeness

Bayer Leverkusen coach Alonso, who spent three years in Munich as a player, is Bayern’s number one target to replace Thomas Tuchel who will leave his post in the summer.

Published : Mar 29, 2024 09:15 IST , Berlin - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Leverkusen’s head coach Xabi Alonso celebrates after the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SC Freiburg.
Leverkusen’s head coach Xabi Alonso celebrates after the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SC Freiburg. | Photo Credit: Tom Weller/AP
infoIcon

Leverkusen’s head coach Xabi Alonso celebrates after the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SC Freiburg. | Photo Credit: Tom Weller/AP

Honorary Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness admitted Thursday bringing in-demand manager Xabi Alonso to the club was “probably impossible.”

The Bayer Leverkusen coach, who spent three years in Munich as a player, is Bayern’s number one target to replace Thomas Tuchel who will leave his post in the summer.

Alonso’s Leverkusen is 10 points clear atop the Bundesliga table with eight matches left and on course for a first-ever league title.

Still unbeaten this season, Leverkusen is also in the semifinals of the German Cup and the last eight of the Europa League, having won 34 and drawn four of 38 games this season.

Speaking with Bavarian television, Hoeness confirmed Bayern wanted Alonso but predicted he would stay at Leverkusen beyond the season.

“We’ll have to see if we can do it this year. It will be difficult, if not probably impossible,” he said.

The Bayern powerbroker, who grew the club into a global behemoth as an administrator and later president, said the German champions “value Xabi Alonso extremely.”

“(Alonso) is more inclined to stay at Bayer Leverkusen in view of their current successes, because he would not want to leave them behind.

ALSO READ | Bellingham set to return for Real Madrid from red-card ban to face Athletic Bilbao

“Let’s say if he had two or three more years of success, it would probably be easier to bring him out of there.”

Alonso has been linked to Bayern as well as Real Madrid and Liverpool, where he also spent time as a player.

Related Topics

Xabi Alonso /

Bayern Munich /

Bayer Leverkusen

