Boxing

World boxing championships semifinals: Indian boxers look to continue strong show

Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) have ensured India’s best-ever showing at the World boxing championships with their semifinal entry.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 11 May, 2023 19:18 IST
CHENNAI 11 May, 2023 19:18 IST
Mohammad Hussamuddin, who toppled fifth-seeded Bulgarian Javier Ibanez Diaz 4-3 in the quarterfinals, will be motivated to push himself harder against Cuban Saidel Horta.

Mohammad Hussamuddin, who toppled fifth-seeded Bulgarian Javier Ibanez Diaz 4-3 in the quarterfinals, will be motivated to push himself harder against Cuban Saidel Horta. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) have ensured India’s best-ever showing at the World boxing championships with their semifinal entry.

After ensuring three medals and scripting India’s best-ever showing at the World boxing championships in Tashkent, Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) will look to continue their good work in the semifinals on Friday and finish higher on the podium.

Also Read
Men’s World Boxing Championships semifinals LIVE streaming info: Indians in action, fight timings, when and where to watch?

Bhoria, the 2019 Asian silver medallist, will take on the two-time Worlds bronze medallist Billal Bennama of France. The 26-year-old Indian, who recorded three victories by unanimous decisions, including one against Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan, will be eyeing another upset win.

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Hussamuddin has made his World championships debut a memorable affair. The Telangana boxer, who toppled fifth-seeded Bulgarian Javier Ibanez Diaz 4-3 in the quarterfinals, will be motivated to push himself harder against Cuban Saidel Horta.

One of the most impressive performances came from 22-year-old two-time National champion Nishant, who converted his quarterfinal finish at the 2021 World Championships into a medal winning performance. His 5-0 victory over Terry Jorge Cuellar 5-0 in the last-eight is a rarest of rare instances when an Indian boxer outpunched a Cuban.

Nishant will be keen to showcase his aggression and power against reigning Asian champion Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan in the semifinals and make an impact on the global level.

Read more stories on Boxing.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Nikhat Zareen: Despite being unseeded I won the Boxing World Championship

Boxer Sarita Devi on challenges of insurgency, helping young athletes and more | Sportstar Conclave

Why are India’s female boxers more successful at the world level than the men? Bhaskar Bhatt weighs in

Slide shows

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Stars of 2020

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us