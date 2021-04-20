Seven women boxers enter World Youth Championships finals

India had a fine day in the World youth boxing championships here on Tuesday as all of its seven women in the semifinals registered wins to advance to the finals.

Out of seven, Gitika (48kg), Babyrojisana (51kg) – who defeated Alexas Kubicka of Poland in the quarterfinals – Poonam (57kg) and Arundhati Chaudhary (69kg) posted victories by unanimous decisions, while others won by split decisions.

Four Indian men have made it to the semifinals.

The results

Men: Quarterfinals: 49kg: Bishwamitra Chongtham bt Omer Ametovic (Srb) 5-0; 56kg: Sachin bt Dilshod Abdumurodov (Uzb) 3-2; 64kg: Ankit Narwal bt Ezequiel Da Cruz (Bra) 5-0; 91kg: Vishal Gupta bt Madi Amirov (Kaz) 3-2.

Women: Semifinals: 48kg: Gitika bt Erika Prisciandaro (Ita) 5-0; 51kg: Babyrojisana Chanu bt Lucia Ayari (Ita) 5-0; 57kg: Poonam bt Sitora Turdibekova (Uzb) 5-0; 60kg: Vinka bt Veronika Gajdova (Cze) 4-1; 69kg: Arundhati Chaudhary bt Khadichabonu Abdullaeva (Uzb) 5-0; 75kg: Sanamacha Chanu bt Daria Parada (Pol) 4-1; +81kg: Alfiya Pathan bt Oliwia Toborek (Pol) 3-2.