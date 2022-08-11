From one champ to another – Asian Paints Salutes PV Sindhu For Gold

CmShe is known for her amazing prowess on the badminton court. And now, 27-year-old Pursala Venkata Sindhu has done India proud again by clinching her first ever gold at the Commonwealth Games Women’s Singles Badminton final. With the title under her belt, the champion shuttler who was recently anointed brand ambassador for Asian Paints’ SmartCare Hydroloc, has once more left the nation in awe of her brilliant performance.

The first and only Indian to become the badminton world champion and only female sportsperson from India to win two consecutive medals at the Olympic Games, Sindhu's grit, strength and consistent performance have been the hallmarks of her career.

Ever the modest champ, Sindhu credits her gold to her coach, trainers, parents and fellow players. While maintaining that she hopes to continue to make her country proud, Sindhu has also pointed out that it is essential for one to acknowledge the champions behind the scenes who make the champions on the court.

Asian Paints’ MD & CEO Amit Syngle has placed his appreciation for Sindhu on record as well, saying, “We are ecstatic to hear about our dazzling shuttler and the newest member to the Asian Paints family, PV Sindhu’s incredible win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Women’s Singles Badminton final. It was a brilliant game and we’re extremely proud of her as she emerged victorious in a challenging feat. Since this is her first gold at the Commonwealth Games, it’s truly a special one and we laud her determination and persistence for this champion performance.”

