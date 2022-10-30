Bigger and Better Prizes Only on CRED: Here’s What the Winners Had To Say

For many of us an all expense paid trip to Paris or the chance to live out a F1 experience is the dream. This World Cup season, CRED members have won this and more by paying all their bills on CRED.

Prabhakar Verma from Lucknow can vouch for this as he won the first jackpot - a trip to Paris on 23rd October 2022.

A resident of Lucknow and a civil engineer by profession, “ I couldn’t believe it initially because Paris is my dream destination but after getting confirmation I was overwhelmed, happy, and super excited. I usually win CRED coins & cashbacks, so winning this enormous gift package is a surprise for me. Thank you CRED team!”

Manmohan Rathour hailing from Thane, Maharashtra, who won the Apple Suite said, “ When I first heard the news, I was still in disbelief and then I got the confirmation that I had won the Apple Suite which included an iPhone, iWatch and Airpods. It’s one of the biggest rewards I could’ve received when otherwise I win CRED coins and cashback. Thank you CRED team!”

The season for rewards though continues. From October 22 to November 6, CRED members can pay any and all of their bills, online and offline, and win exciting rewards.

Here is the list of bills you can pay on CRED:

Telecom (mobile recharge, postpaid, broadband, DTH ⦿ Utilities (electricity, water, gas)

Others (Fastag, insurance premiums, loan repayments) ⦿ Rent (house rent, office rent, maintenance, brokerage, token amount)

Education (college fees, school fees, tuition fees) ⦿ Credit Card bill

Here are the details of all the rewards you can win by paying your bills on CRED:

⦿ Upto 25% cashback on your first bill payment

Upto 30% off on Zepto ⦿ Chance to win 3 month Swiggy one membership

Chance to win 3 month Swiggy one membership ⦿ Stand a chance to win Cleartrip Rs.5k on flights and 7.5k on hotels, including premium hotels

Jackpots for All Occasions:

⦿ A beauty of a BMW g310r bike to call your own on 30th October

On 2nd November is the chance to win a true F1 experience in Dubai for the die-hard fans where you stand a chance to drive the F1 car - Flights and stay included

On 6th November, win in a chance to fly 1st class to an international destination

