AICF hikes prize-money of all Chess Nationals by Rs. 76 lakh

Come 2022, the National chess championships across the board will see a massive hike of Rs. 76 lakh in prize-money.



With MPL Sports signing a Rs. 1 crore deal with the All India Chess Federation for the title-sponsorship of all its Nationals, the players from under-8 to the seniors stand to gain heavily.



The National championships, both open and for women will see a prize-fund hike of Rs. 10 lakh each. Significantly, the National juniors get the second biggest raise of Rs. 7.50 lakh, followed by

National sub-juniors, by Rs. 6.50 lakh.



Kanpur will host the Rs. 30-lakh National championship while Bheemavaram, in Andhra Pradesh, hosts the Rs. 25-lakh National women championship, from February 9.

In addition, two round robin events for women, offering Rs. 10 lakh each, will take place from June 30-July 8 in Tamil Nadu and from August 12-20 in Goa.



In another welcome step, 13 International Opens are proposed across the country. Though the minimum prize-money for these is fixed at Rs. 15 lakh each, the aggregate prize-fund is likely to run into a few crores.



“Our endeavour to raise the profile of chess continues,” said the AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan and pointed out, “therefore we have decided to help the financial health of host associations of the Nationals to keep 75 per cent of the entry-free collection and the

rest will come to the AICF. Earlier, it was shared equally."

“Further, the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), submitted by all host associations to AICF, is now refundable. Earlier, this deposit was non-refundable.” He said, “since the AICF could not hold the over-the-board National championships last year due to the pandemic, 2022 will see two sets of

Nationals, one in each half. The first one will be played the even-numbered age-range to select India's representatives for the World and Asian championship in all age-groups. The second set of

Nationals (for 2022) will see the age-groups returning to the odd-numbered years.”

AICF 2022 Calendar