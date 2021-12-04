More Sports Chess Chess AICF hikes prize-money of all Chess Nationals by Rs. 76 lakh With MPL Sports signing a Rs. 1 crore deal with the All India Chess Federation for the title-sponsorship of all Nationals, the players from under-8 to the seniors stand to gain heavily. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 04 December, 2021 18:32 IST (Representative image) In another welcome step, 13 International Opens are proposed across the country. Though the minimum prize-money for these is fixed at Rs. 15 lakh each, the aggregate prize-fund is likely to run into a few crores. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 04 December, 2021 18:32 IST Come 2022, the National chess championships across the board will see a massive hike of Rs. 76 lakh in prize-money.With MPL Sports signing a Rs. 1 crore deal with the All India Chess Federation for the title-sponsorship of all its Nationals, the players from under-8 to the seniors stand to gain heavily.The National championships, both open and for women will see a prize-fund hike of Rs. 10 lakh each. Significantly, the National juniors get the second biggest raise of Rs. 7.50 lakh, followed byNational sub-juniors, by Rs. 6.50 lakh.Kanpur will host the Rs. 30-lakh National championship while Bheemavaram, in Andhra Pradesh, hosts the Rs. 25-lakh National women championship, from February 9.READ: World Chess Championship: Carlsen presses for win in sixth game In addition, two round robin events for women, offering Rs. 10 lakh each, will take place from June 30-July 8 in Tamil Nadu and from August 12-20 in Goa.In another welcome step, 13 International Opens are proposed across the country. Though the minimum prize-money for these is fixed at Rs. 15 lakh each, the aggregate prize-fund is likely to run into a few crores.“Our endeavour to raise the profile of chess continues,” said the AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan and pointed out, “therefore we have decided to help the financial health of host associations of the Nationals to keep 75 per cent of the entry-free collection and therest will come to the AICF. Earlier, it was shared equally."ALSO READ: World Chess Championship: A decisive game seems around the corner “Further, the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), submitted by all host associations to AICF, is now refundable. Earlier, this deposit was non-refundable.” He said, “since the AICF could not hold the over-the-board National championships last year due to the pandemic, 2022 will see two sets ofNationals, one in each half. The first one will be played the even-numbered age-range to select India's representatives for the World and Asian championship in all age-groups. The second set ofNationals (for 2022) will see the age-groups returning to the odd-numbered years.”AICF 2022 CalendarNoEventDatesPlaceTotalHiked by1National Junior (U-20)09-15 January 2022Delhi10,00,0007,50,0002National School17-21 January 2022Bhubaneswar5,00,0004,00,0003National Sub Junior (U-16)23-31 January 2022Visakhapattanam9,00,0006,50,0004National Amateur02-07 February 2022Rajasthan3,00,0002,00,0005National Women09-17 February 2022Bheemavaram25,00,00010,00,0006National Senior09-21 February 2022Kanpur30,00,00010,00,0007Ahmedabad IO23 February- 02 March 2022AhmedabadTo be decided 8Pune IO04-11 March 2022PuneTo be decided 9Guwahati IO13-20 March 2022GuwahatiTo be decided 10Delhi IO22-29 March 2022DelhiTo be decided 11National U-1001-07 April 2022Jammu5,00,0003,00,00012National Rapid02-04 April 2022Maharashtra4,00,0002,25,00013National Blitz05 April 2022Maharashtra2,50,0001,75,00014National U-809-16 April 2022Gurgaon5,00,0003,00,00015National Team Women09-16 April 2022Maharashtra5,00,0004,25,00016National Team Open09-16 April 2022Maharashtra5,00,0003,75,00017National U-1818-25 April 2022Coimbatore9,00,0006,50,00018National U-1202-09 May 2022Mandya8,00,0005,75,00019National U-1411-18 May 2022Ahmedabad8,00,0005,75,00020Kolkata IO21-29 May 2022KolkataTo be decided 21Odisha IO31 May -08 June 2022OdishaTo be decided 22Visag IO10-18 June 2022VisakhapatnamTo be decided 23Bengaluru IO20-28 June 2022BengaluruTo be decided 24Women round-robin30 June - 08 July 2022Tamilnadu10,00,0002,50,00025Women round-robin12-20 August 2022Goa10,00,0002,50,00026Punjab IO22-30 August 2022PunjabTo be decided 27Bikaner IO01-09 September 2022BikanerTo be decided 28MP IO11-19 September 2022IndoreTo be decided 29Chhattisgarh IO21-29 September 2022ChhattisgarhTo be decided 30UP IO01-09 October 2022Uttar PradeshTo be decided Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :