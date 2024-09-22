Arjun Erigaisi becomes World No. 3 in live FIDE ranking, achieves career-high rating of 2797.2; Gukesh in top-five

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi rose to a career-high World No. 3 in the latest FIDE live rankings on Sunday.

Powered by a splendid performance in the Chess Olympiad, Arjun surpassed the USA’s Fabiano Caruana in the rankings. He closed out the campaign with a win against Jan Subelj of Slovenia to reach a personal best rating of 2797.2.

Live FIDE Rankings 1. Magnus Carlsen - 2830.8 2. Hikaru Nakamura - 2802.0 3. Arjun Erigaisi - 2797.2 4. Fabiano Caruana - 2795.8 5. D Gukesh - 2794.1

Arjun is also the highest-rated Indian chess player in the live rankings. Only Hikaru Nakamura and Magnus Carlsen are ahead of the 20-year-old Arjun.

Arjun’s compatriot D Gukesh too enjoyed a strong outing in the Chess Olympiad, with the World Championship challenger currently fifth in the live rankings.