Arjun Erigaisi becomes World No. 3 in live FIDE ranking, achieves career-high rating of 2797.2; Gukesh in top-five

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi rose to a career-high World No. 3 in the latest FIDE live rankings on Sunday.
Powered by a splendid performance in the Chess Olympiad, Arjun surpassed the USA’s Fabiano Caruana in the rankings. He closed out the campaign with a win against Jan Subelj of Slovenia to reach a personal best rating of 2797.2.
Live FIDE Rankings
Arjun is also the highest-rated Indian chess player in the live rankings. Only Hikaru Nakamura and Magnus Carlsen are ahead of the 20-year-old Arjun.
Arjun’s compatriot D Gukesh too enjoyed a strong outing in the Chess Olympiad, with the World Championship challenger currently fifth in the live rankings.
