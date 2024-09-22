MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arjun Erigaisi becomes World No. 3 in live FIDE ranking, achieves career-high rating of 2797.2; Gukesh in top-five

Indian Grand Master Arjun Erigaisi rose to a career-high World No. 3 in the latest FIDE live rankings.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 18:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arjun Erigaisi in action during the Chess Olympiad.
Arjun Erigaisi in action during the Chess Olympiad. | Photo Credit: Walusza Fotografia
infoIcon

Arjun Erigaisi in action during the Chess Olympiad. | Photo Credit: Walusza Fotografia

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi rose to a career-high World No. 3 in the latest FIDE live rankings on Sunday.

Powered by a splendid performance in the Chess Olympiad, Arjun surpassed the USA’s Fabiano Caruana in the rankings. He closed out the campaign with a win against Jan Subelj of Slovenia to reach a personal best rating of 2797.2.

Live FIDE Rankings
1. Magnus Carlsen - 2830.8
2. Hikaru Nakamura - 2802.0
3. Arjun Erigaisi - 2797.2
4. Fabiano Caruana - 2795.8
5. D Gukesh - 2794.1

Arjun is also the highest-rated Indian chess player in the live rankings. Only Hikaru Nakamura and Magnus Carlsen are ahead of the 20-year-old Arjun.

Arjun’s compatriot D Gukesh too enjoyed a strong outing in the Chess Olympiad, with the World Championship challenger currently fifth in the live rankings.

Related Topics

Chess Olympiad /

Chess Olympiad 2024 /

Arjun Erigaisi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Olympiad 2024: India clinches maiden gold in open section
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE updates: KBFC v EBFC, ISL 2024-25, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 11: India wins gold in open section after Arjun beats Subelj; Gukesh winning vs Fedoseev; Divya, Harika better
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arjun Erigaisi becomes World No. 3 in live FIDE ranking, achieves career-high rating of 2797.2; Gukesh in top-five
    Team Sportstar
  5. Emilia-Romagna: Bastianini wins Emilia-Romagna MotoGP, Martin extends championship lead
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Chess Olympiad 2024: India clinches maiden gold in open section
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arjun Erigaisi becomes World No. 3 in live FIDE ranking, achieves career-high rating of 2797.2; Gukesh in top-five
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 11: India wins gold in open section after Arjun beats Subelj; Gukesh winning vs Fedoseev; Divya, Harika better
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024: Why is the final round starting four hours early?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 11: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Olympiad 2024: India clinches maiden gold in open section
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE updates: KBFC v EBFC, ISL 2024-25, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 11: India wins gold in open section after Arjun beats Subelj; Gukesh winning vs Fedoseev; Divya, Harika better
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arjun Erigaisi becomes World No. 3 in live FIDE ranking, achieves career-high rating of 2797.2; Gukesh in top-five
    Team Sportstar
  5. Emilia-Romagna: Bastianini wins Emilia-Romagna MotoGP, Martin extends championship lead
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment