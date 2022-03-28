Arjun Erigaisi to headline Indian Chess Tour

Reigning national champion Arjun Erigaisi will be the star attraction at the USD 100,000 MPL Indian Chess Tour, an elite online tournament beginning on Thursday.

In the first regional expansion of Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, the event will give 16 top chess players of the country a chance to qualify for the elite Tour. The field is led by the 18-year-old Erigaisi who recently won the Challengers event at Wijk aan Zee. Also participating is 15-year-old D. Gukesh, and more established stars such as S. L. Narayanan, Adhiban Baskaran, D. Harika and five-time Commonwealth Games champion Abhijeet Gupta.

ALSO READ - Delhi Int’l Open: Sethuraman, Abhijeet join Arjun, Gukesh, Harsha in lead

Leg 1 will be a four-day rapid chess tournament running from March 31 to April 3. The event will have a time control of 15m + 10s. The Tour will comprise four online tournaments followed by a final.

The matches will be streamed on chess24, chess24india, MPL app and also MPL's YouTube and Facebook channels.

The Tour is being hosted by Play Magnus Group (PMG), founded by world champion Magnus Carlsen, in partnership with esports platform Mobile Premier League.