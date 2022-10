Asian Chess Championship: Praggnanandhaa joins five others in lead; Tania, Vantika, Bhakti, Aryan lose

With a third straight victory, R. Praggnanandhaa became part of the leading pack of six players for the first time before Tania Sachdev suffered a shock loss and slipped out of the four-player leaders’ group in the women’s section of the Asian chess championship here.

After four rounds, Praggnanandha, his sparring partner M. Karthikeyan, overnight sole leader Leon Mendonca, Harsha Bharathakoti, Koustav Chatterjee and Turkmenistan’s Maksat Atabayev shared the lead at 3.5 points.

With a similar tally, Tania’s conqueror N. Priyanka, Soumya Swaminathan, P. V. Nandhidhaa and Vietnamese Vo Thi Kim Phung were ahead among the women.

A day after taking down second seeded Mongolian Nomin-Erdene Davaademberel, Saina Salonika stunned fourth seeded former champion Bhakti Kulkarni.

In the Open section, 32nd rated Atabayev shocked fifth seed Aryan Chopra. In the women’s category, fifth seed Vantika Agrawal went down to Nandhidhaa, seeded 13th.