Chess

FIDE Women’s Candidates: Humpy and Anna play out successive draws

Koneru Humpy and Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine played out a second successive draw in the FIDE Women’s Candidates chess tournament at Monte Carlo.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
29 October, 2022 14:12 IST
29 October, 2022 14:12 IST
Koneru Humpy (right) during her third game in the FIDE Women’s Candidates match against Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine at Monte Carlo.

Koneru Humpy (right) during her third game in the FIDE Women’s Candidates match against Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine at Monte Carlo. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Koneru Humpy and Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine played out a second successive draw in the FIDE Women’s Candidates chess tournament at Monte Carlo.

Koneru Humpy and Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine played out a second successive draw in the FIDE Women’s Candidates chess tournament at Monte Carlo on Friday. The former World rapid champion from Vijayawada thus maintained her lead with just one game remaining in the quarterfinal match.

With the score reading 2-1, Humpy needs only a draw in that last game. The situation is identical in the other quarterfinal encounter, between China’s Lei Tingjie and Mariya Muzychuk, Anna’s younger sister, with the former leading 2-1 after their game was also drawn.

The Humpy-Anna game, featuring Semi-Tarrasch Defense, ended in 42 moves. Though Anna tried hard for a win that would have brought her equality in the match, Humpy played solidly as the game reached a rook-and-minor-piece ending.

The Mariya-Lei game also had a rook-and-minor-piece ending, but there was more exciting action on the way. And Mariya had her chances to force a win, but she overlooked a night manoeuvre on the 43rd move and had to split the point 17 moves later.

Read more stories on Chess.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Checkmate E03: How the Chess Olympiad came to India & Chennai - Bharat Singh Chauhan, AICF Secretary

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it

Slide shows

Anand's milestones

Carlsen's challenger: Meet the Candidates

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us