Sports schedule, March 2024: IPL, World Indoor Athletics Championships, African Games, WPL, UCL and more

CRICKET

Women’s Premier League (WPL 2024)

Here’s the full schedule of WPL 2024

The final is set to be played on March 17 in Delhi.

March 4: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - 1st T20I - Sylhet

March 6: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - 2nd T20I - Sylhet

March 7: India vs England - 5th Test - Dharamsala

March 7: Afghanistan vs Ireland - 1st ODI - Sharjah

March 8: New Zealand vs Australia - 2nd Test - Christchurch

March 9: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - 3rd T20I - Sylhet

March 9: Afghanistan vs Ireland - 2nd ODI - Sharjah

March 12: Afghanistan vs Ireland - 3rd ODI - Sharjah

March 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - 1st ODI - Chattogram

March 15: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - 2nd ODI - Chattogram

March 15: Afghanistan vs Ireland - 1st T20I - Sharjah

March 17: Afghanistan vs Ireland - 2nd T20I - Sharjah

March 18: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI - Chattogram

Afghanistan vs Ireland - 3rd T20I - Sharjah

March 22: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - Test - Sylhet

Indian Premier League

March 22: IPL 2024 begins with Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Chennai

Here’s the complete list of first 21 games of IPL 2024

FOOTBALL

Premier League (Select Fixtures)

March 2: Newcastle vs Wolves

March 2: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

March 2: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

March 3: Manchester City vs Manchester United

March 5: Sheffield United vs Arsenal

March 9: Manchester United vs Everton

March 9: Arsenal vs Brentford

March 10: Aston Villa vs Tottenham

March 10: Liverpool vs Manchester City

March 12: Chelsea vs Newcastle

March 16: Arsenal vs Chelsea

March 17: Everton vs Liverpool

March 17: Brighton vs Manchester City

March 30: Newcastle vs West Ham

March 30: Tottenham vs Luton town

March 31: Brentford v s Manchester United

March 31: Liverpool vs Brighton

March 31: Manchester City vs Arsenal

La Liga (Select Fixtures)

March 2: Sevilla vs Real Sociedad

March 3: Valencia vs Real Madrid

March 3: Villarreal vs Granada

March 3: Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis

March 3: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

March 3: Mallorca vs Girona

March 4: Athletic Club vs Barcelona

March 9: Barcelona vs Mallorca

March 10: Girona vs Osasuna

March 10: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

March 16: Osasuna vs Real Madrid

March 17: Villarreal vs Valencia

March 18: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

March 30: Valencia vs Mallorca

March 31: Barcelona vs Las Palmas

March 31: Girona vs Real Betis

Serie A (Select Fixtures)

March 2: Lazio vs AC Milan

March 2: Torino vs Fiorentina

March 4: Napoli vs Juventus

March 9: Bologna vs Inter Milan

March 10: AC Milan vs Empoli

March 10: Juventus vs Atalanta

March 11: Fiorentina vs Roma

March 18: Inter Milan vs Napoli

March 30: Lazio vs Juventus

March 31: Fiorentina vs AC Milan

Bundesliga (Select Fixtures)

March 2: Union Berlin vs Dortmund

March 9: Bayern Munich vs Mainz

March 9: Werder vs Dortmund

March 11: Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg

March 30: Bayern Munich vs Dortmund

LIGUE 1 (Select Fixtures)

March 2: Monaco vs PSG

March 4: Lyon vs Lens

March 10: Lille vs Rennes

February 31: Marseille vs PSG

Champions League (Select Fixtures)

ROUND OF 16 (2nd Leg)

March 6: Bayern vs Lazio

March 6: Real Sociedad

March 7: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

March 7: Manchester City vs Copenhagen

March 13: Arsenal vs Porto

March 13: Barcelona vs Napoli

ISL (Select Fixtures)

March 3: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC

March 6: FC Goa vs East Bengal

March 8: Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City

March 10: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan

March 13: Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan

March 30: Bengaluru vs Odisha FC

March 31: Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC

VOLLEYBALL

The season 3 of Prime Volleyball League is till March 21.

Here’s the complete schedule.

TENNIS

March 6-17: Paribas Open, ATP Masters 1000

March 6-17: Paribas Open, WTA 100

March 20-31: Miami Open, ATP Masters 1000

March 25-31: San Luis Open, WTA 125

ATHLETICS

March 8-23: African Games - Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast, Ghana

March 1-3: World Indoor Athletics Championships - Glasgow, Scotland

BADMINTON

March 5-10: French Open - Paris, France

March 12-17: All England Open - Birmingham, England

March 12-17: Orleans masters - Orleans, France

March 19-24: Ruichang China Masters - Ruichang, China

March 19-24: Swiss Open - Basel, Switzerland

March 26-31: Madrid Spain Masters - Madrid, Spain

TABLE TENNIS

March 7-17: Singapore Smash - Singapore, Singapore

March 26-29: WTT Youth Contender Beirut - Beirut, Lebanon

HOCKEY

March 8-10: 12th Hong Kong Quadrangular Hockey Tournament - Hong Kong

March 19-22: Men’s Indoor Pan Am Cup 2024 - Priddis, Alberta, Canada

March 19-22: Women’s Indoor Pan Am Cup 2024 - Priddis, Alberta, Canada

MOTORSPORT

Feb 29-Mar 2: Motorsport - F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Mar 7-9: Motorsport - F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Mar 22-24: Motorsport - F1 Australian Grand Prix