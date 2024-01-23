WPL 2024: Full fixtures table, dates, match timings and venues

The second edition of the Women’s Premier League will kick off on February 23, featuring defending champions Mumbai Indians against last year’s finalists, Delhi Capitals, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The entire season will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi, culminating with the Arun Jaitley Stadium hosting the Eliminator on March 15 and the final on March 17.

A total of 22 matches will be held in the WPL this year with the table-toppers directly making the final. The second and third placed will lock horns in the Eliminator.

All the matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians, led by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, had defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets to win the inaugural WPL.

WPL 2024 FULL SCHEDULE February 23 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST February 24 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST February 25 - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST February 26 - UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST February 27 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST February 28 - Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST February 29 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST March 1 - UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST March 2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST March 3 - Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST March 4 - UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST March 5 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST March 6 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST March 7 - UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST March 8 - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST March 9 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi , 7:30 PM, IST March 10 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi , 7:30 PM, IST March 11 - Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST March 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST March 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST March 15 – Eliminator in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST March 17 - Final in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST