MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024: Full fixtures table, dates, match timings and venues

WPL 2024: The entire season will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi, culminating with the Arun Jaitley Stadium hosting the Eliminator on March 15 and the final on March 17.

Published : Jan 23, 2024 11:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Captains of five franchises in the first season of the Women’s Premier League.
FILE PHOTO: Captains of five franchises in the first season of the Women’s Premier League. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Captains of five franchises in the first season of the Women’s Premier League. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL

The second edition of the Women’s Premier League will kick off on February 23, featuring defending champions Mumbai Indians against last year’s finalists, Delhi Capitals, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 

ALSO READ
Rinku Singh named in India A squad for 2nd four-day match vs England Lions

The entire season will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi, culminating with the Arun Jaitley Stadium hosting the Eliminator on March 15 and the final on March 17.

A total of 22 matches will be held in the WPL this year with the table-toppers directly making the final. The second and third placed will lock horns in the Eliminator.

All the matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians, led by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, had defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets to win the inaugural WPL.

WPL 2024 FULL SCHEDULE
February 23 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST
February 24 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST
February 25 - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST
February 26 - UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST
February 27 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST
February 28 - Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST
February 29 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST
March 1 - UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST
March 2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST
March 3 - Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST
March 4 - UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM, IST
March 5 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST
March 6 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST
March 7 - UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST
March 8 - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST
March 9 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi , 7:30 PM, IST
March 10 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi , 7:30 PM, IST
March 11 - Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST
March 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST
March 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST
March 15 – Eliminator in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST
March 17 - Final in Delhi, 7:30 PM, IST
Women’s Premier League 2024 Schedule.
Women’s Premier League 2024 Schedule. | Photo Credit: Women’s Premier League
lightbox-info

Women’s Premier League 2024 Schedule. | Photo Credit: Women’s Premier League

Related Topics

Women's Premier League /

WPL 2024 /

WPL /

Mumbai Indians /

Delhi Capitals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Full fixtures table, dates, match timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mat Ryan – Australia’s captain with Batman-esque mask looks to repay coach’s faith in AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Australian Open 2024: Coco survives Kostyuk test to reach semis
    Reuters
  4. Rinku Singh named in India A squad for 2nd four-day match vs England Lions
    PTI
  5. Pakistan hockey coach blamed poor umpiring for loss against NZ in Olympic qualifier
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. WPL 2024: Full fixtures table, dates, match timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sue Redfern to become first ICC appointed female neutral umpire for a bilateral series
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 scheduled for July, announces ACC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur’s poor form a concern for India in T20 World Cup run-up
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IND v AUS: We will work on our fielding and fitness, says Harmanpreet Kaur
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Full fixtures table, dates, match timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mat Ryan – Australia’s captain with Batman-esque mask looks to repay coach’s faith in AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Australian Open 2024: Coco survives Kostyuk test to reach semis
    Reuters
  4. Rinku Singh named in India A squad for 2nd four-day match vs England Lions
    PTI
  5. Pakistan hockey coach blamed poor umpiring for loss against NZ in Olympic qualifier
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment