MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

8-year-old Indian-origin boy Ashwath Kaushik becomes youngest to beat a GM, beats Jacek Stopa of Poland

The previous record was set a few weeks earlier when Serbia’s Leonid Ivanovic, who is several months older than Ashwath, beat Bulgarian grandmaster Milko Popchev at the Belgrade Open.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 17:34 IST , Singapore - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Representative Photo: A game of Chess underway
Representative Photo: A game of Chess underway | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Representative Photo: A game of Chess underway | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An eight-year-old Indian-origin boy defeated Polish chess grandmaster Jacek Stopa at the Burgdorfer Stadthaus Open in Switzerland on Sunday, becoming the youngest player to defeat a GM in classical chess.

Ashwath Kaushik, who represented Singapore, defeated Stopa, who at 37 is nearly five times older than him, according to a Channel News Asia report.

The previous record was set only a few weeks earlier when Serbia’s Leonid Ivanovic, who is several months older than Ashwath, beat 60-year-old Bulgarian grandmaster Milko Popchev at the Belgrade Open.

Currently ranked world No. 37,338 on FIDE, the international chess federation, the Indian citizen, who moved to Singapore in 2017, said, “I felt proud of my game and how I played, especially since I was worse at one point but managed to come back from that.” Singaporean grandmaster and CEO of the Singapore Chess Federation Kevin Goh lauded Ashwath’s feat on ‘X’, saying, “Dad is super supportive, boy is dedicated, school allows flexibility and of course he has natural talent.

“Remains to be seen how far he can go as interests can change as the boy gets older. Still, we are hopeful.” Goh also joked that as he is only eight years old, Ashwath still “needs a booster cushion to reach the other side of the board”.

He also attributed Ashwath’s success to the “many other coaches and supporters” on his journey.

Goh also hopes that Ashwath’s success can inspire more children to pursue chess at a competitive level.

ALSO READ | Chennai raises a toast to Vijay Amritraj

“I think his achievement shows that with the right amount of talent and support, a young player has every chance of achieving success in chess,” Goh said.

Ashwath made waves in 2022 after emerging as a triple champion in the chess variations — classic, rapid and blitz — at the under-8 Eastern Asia Youth Championship.

Sriram Kaushik said in a post on ‘X’ that his son’s upset win over Stopa was “one of the proudest moments of my life”.

“Special thanks to Ashwath’s true pillars and his long-term, and often long-suffering coaches who have put up with him for many years through thick and thin,” he was quoted as saying.

“Puzzle solving certainly (is) at the core of his board success as well,” he added.

According to Goh, Ashwath’s next goal is to improve his ratings and earn the title of candidate master in chess.

He also aims to do well in FIDE’s World Cup for youngsters later in the year.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIDE /

Poland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 8-year-old Indian-origin boy Ashwath Kaushik becomes youngest to beat a GM, beats Jacek Stopa of Poland
    PTI
  2. Indian sports wrap, February 20
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Batting collapses and inconsistent bowling show Kerala the exit door again
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. NZ vs AUS: Underdog New Zealand vows to fight in T20I series with Australia
    AFP
  5. FIH Pro League: India looks to continue recent domination over table leader Netherlands
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. 8-year-old Indian-origin boy Ashwath Kaushik becomes youngest to beat a GM, beats Jacek Stopa of Poland
    PTI
  2. India flexes its might with strong show at Tata Steel Chess
    Rakesh Rao
  3. India hands over Chess Olympiad Torch to Hungary
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Weissenhaus Chess Challenge: Gukesh bows out, Carlsen makes strong comeback
    PTI
  5. Weissenhaus Chess Challenge: Gukesh loses to Caruana; Firouzja beats Carlsen
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 8-year-old Indian-origin boy Ashwath Kaushik becomes youngest to beat a GM, beats Jacek Stopa of Poland
    PTI
  2. Indian sports wrap, February 20
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Batting collapses and inconsistent bowling show Kerala the exit door again
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. NZ vs AUS: Underdog New Zealand vows to fight in T20I series with Australia
    AFP
  5. FIH Pro League: India looks to continue recent domination over table leader Netherlands
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment