Chennai Open: Nitin remains on top

Indian International Master (IM) Nitin Senthilvel on Saturday settled for a draw with compatriot and fellow IM Ravichandran Siddharth in the ninth round lead to stay on top of the standings with 8 points in the 13th Chennai Open International Grandmaster Chess Tournament.

The draw in the top board saw Nitin's lead being cut to half a point as GM Boris Savchenko (Russia), Alexei Federov (Belarus), Aronyak Ghosh, Himal Gusain (both India) moved to 7.5 points.

On Friday, tournament leader Nitin missed a win against top seed Grandmaster Savchenko. However, on Saturday, he held the upper hand against Siddharth who just hung on to snatch a draw.

The final round is scheduled for Sunday.