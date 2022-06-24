More Sports Chess Chess Chennai Open: Nitin Senthilvel continues to stay in the lead Eighth round: Nitin is held to a draw by Russian GM Boris Savchenko but still remains a full point ahead of the rest of the pack. PTI Chennai 24 June, 2022 16:53 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Two rounds remain in the tournament. - C. V. Subrahmanyam PTI Chennai 24 June, 2022 16:53 IST Nitin Senthilvel’s winning run was halted as he drew his eighth-round game in 68 moves against top-seed Boris Savchenko on Friday at the 13th Chennai Open International Grandmaster Chess tournament.ALSO READ - ‘Khelo Chess’ could revolutionise chess in IndiaNitin continued to top the standings with 7.5 points, a full point ahead of his nearest rivals.In second place behind the Indian IM with 6.5 points are: Savchenko, Alexei Fedorov (Belarus), Baghdasaryan Vahe (Armenia), Aronyak Ghosh, P. Konguvel, Himal Gusain, S. Prasannaa, Daakshin Arun and Ravichandran Siddharth (all India).In upsets on the day, veteran International Master P. Konguvel defeated Vietnamese Grandmaster Tran Tuan Minh, while Candidate Master Daakshin Arun scored over fellow Indian Grandmaster P. Karthikeyan.Two rounds remain in the 10-round Swiss tournament that concludes on June 26.Results - Round 8 (Indians unless specified)Boris Savchenko (Russia) 6.5 points drew with S. Nitin 7.5 points,L. R. Srihari 6 lost to Aronyak Ghosh 6.5,Alexei Fedorov 6.5 beat Abdyjapar Asyl (Kyrgyzstan) 5.5,Tran Tuan Minh (Vietnam) 5.5 lost to P Konguvel 6.5,J. Deepan Chakkravarthy 6 drew with Aaryan Varshney 6,Kirill Stupak (Belarus) 6 drew with P. Saravana Krishnan 6,P. R. Hirthickkesh 6 drew with Ajay Karthikeyan 6,Baghdasaryan Vahe (Armenia) 6.5 beat Nguyen Duc Hoa (Vietnam) 5.5,N. B. Hari Madhavan 5.5 lost to Prasannaa S. 6.5,B. Vignesh 5.5 lost to Gusain Himal 6.5,Ravichandran Siddharth (6.5) beat Samriddhaa Ghosh 5.5,Daakshin Arun 6.5 beat P. Karthikeyan 5.5. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :