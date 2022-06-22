‘Khelo Chess’ could revolutionise chess in India - Bharat Singh Chauhan

The introduction of a programme such as ‘Khelo Chess’ could revolutionise the sport in India, encouraging young Indians to take up the sport professionally, All India Chess Federation secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan said on Wednesday.

In July-August, India will be hosting the prestigious Chess Olympiad for the first time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the torch relay at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi in build-up to the historic occasion. In recent years, the country has emerged as one of the top nations in chess as many have done well at the international arena.

ALSO READ - Chess Olympiad torch relay: Anand, Barua play their part

“India has a lot of chess potential and AICF has been rigorously working on developing young talents. However, a programme like Khelo India for chess could revolutionise the sport in the country. It will bolster our mission of making India a chess powerhouse. The nation-wide event of that stature will not only inspire and encourage young Indians to take up the sport but will also bring out the best of the talents from across the country,” Chauhan said.

‘The nation-wide event of that stature will not only inspire and encourage young Indians to take up the sport but will also bring out the best of the talents from across the country.’

The programme would provide a platform for young aspirants to showcase their talent, said Chauhan.

“Indian players have proved their abilities with some brilliant performances at the global stage. There has also been the emergence of some talented youngsters who are the future of Indian chess. Developing and nurturing young talent is very important and I believe, the Khelo Chess programme could provide an ideal platform,” Chauhan added.

Khelo India was launched in 2018 with an aim to encourage a sports culture in the country.