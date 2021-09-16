Russia beats USA to win Online Chess Olympiad crown

As expected, top seed Russia defeated surprise finalist USA in two sets to retain the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad title late on Wednesday.



Russia, joint-winner with India last year, won both sets with an identical score of 3.5-2.5. Unlike Kazakhstan and India in the last two days, Russia did not allow USA to make a comeback from a one-set deficit.

Final result: Set I: USA lost to Russia 2.5-3.5 (Jeffery Xiong drew with Daniil Dubov; Ray Robson lost to Vladislav Artemiev; Irina Krush lost to Aleksandra Goryachkina; Nazi Paikidze drew with Alexandra Kosteniuk; Awonder Liang bt Andrey Esipenko; Thalia Cervantes Landeiro drew with Polina Shuvalova).



Set II: Russia bt USA 3.5-2.5 (Dubov drew with Xiong; Artemiev drew with Dariusz Swiercz; Kostenuik bt Krush; Kateryna Lagno drew with Anna Zatonskih; Esipenko lost to Liang; Leya Garifullina bt Thalia).