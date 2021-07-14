Chess Chess Chess World Cup: Gukesh advances to the second round D. Gukesh punished Pawel Teclaf for an error of judgement on the 21st move and went to clinch a decisive victory in the first-round rapid tiebreaker of the chess World Cup. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 14 July, 2021 21:55 IST In the second rapid game, Gukesh easily got a draw in just 34 moves for a 1.5-0.5 triumph and set up a second-round meeting with Russia’s Daniil Dubov. - m. vedhan Rakesh Rao New Delhi 14 July, 2021 21:55 IST D. Gukesh punished Switzerland’s Pawel Teclaf for an error of judgement on the 21st move and went to clinch a decisive victory in the first-round rapid tiebreaker of the chess World Cup in Sochi, Russia, on Wednesday.In the second rapid game, Gukesh easily got a draw in just 34 moves for a 1.5-0.5 triumph and set up a second-round meeting with Russia’s Daniil Dubov.Carlsen to begin campaignEffectively, the event will come to life on Thursday when World champion Magnus Carlsen begins his campaign along with 49 others seeded players.P. Harikrishna and Vidit Gujrathi, seeded 11 and 13, promise to give India its best performer in the competition since 2002 when Viswanthan Anand won his second World Cup.READ: Anand and Kramnik set to resume rivalry, in new formatUnlike Harikrishna and Vidit, the other Indians — B. Adhiban, Aravindh Chithambaram, Nihal Sarin, R. Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh and P. Iniyan take on higher-rated rivals.In the women’s section, sixth seed D. Harika joins the fray along with 24 other seeds in the second round. While Harika is expected to advance past Indonesia’s Medina Warda Aulia, the trio of Padmini Rout, Bhakti Kulkarni and R. Vaishali run into much higher-rated seeded rivals.The results (first round: tie-breaker)Rapid (Game One): Pawel Teclaf (Pol) lost to D. Gukesh; (Game Two): Gukesh drew with Teclaf (Gukesh wins 1.5-0.5)Second round pairings (involving Indians): Men: D. Gukesh-Daniil Dubov (Rus); P. Iniyan-Evgney Tomeshevsky (Rus); Vidit Gujrathi-Alexandr Fier (Bra) or Jergus Pechac (Slo); B. Adhiban-Neuris Delgado Ramirez (Par) or Niaz Murshed (Ban); Aravindh Chithambaram-Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb); Nihal Sarin-Sanan Sjugirov (Rus); P. Harikrishna-Yasser Quesada Perez (Cub); R. Praggnanandhaa-Gabriel Sargissian (Arm).Women: Bhakti Kulkarni-Natalia Pogonina (Rus); D. Harika-Medina Warda Aulia (Indonesia); Padmini Rout-Sarasadat Khademalsharieh (Iri); R. Vaishnavi-Bela Khotenashvili (Geo). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :