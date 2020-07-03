Chessable Masters: Giri set for final with Magnus Carlsen

Anish Giri bounced back from losing the opening rapid game and knocked out Ian Nepomniachtchi in the second blitz game to book a place in the final against Magnus Carlsen in the 150,000 Chessable Masters on Thursday.

Giri won the three-set semifinal 2-1 by claiming the deciding set 3.5-2.5.

After the four rapid games ended at 2-2, the first blitz game, too, was drawn before Giri won with white pieces to set up a much-awaited final.

READ| Chessable Masters: Nepomniachtchi-Giri tied after three games of deciding set

"I’m looking forward immensely. I’ve gained a lot of confidence in the last few rounds, particularly today. I’ve proven that I can also beat someone in a game of chess. I don’t need preparation, I don’t need any extra equipment that is not necessary, so I’m looking forward to test myself against Magnus. It’s going to be challenging,” said Giri when asked how it feels to challenge Carlsen for the title.

If the first game was a reward for Nepomniachtchi’s flamboyance and planned offensive, the second game saw this young Russian blunder a rook for a knight in an equal position and lose.

The third game and fourth games were fought on an even keel and ended with honours even.

Semifinal result:

Set Three: Rapid (Game One):Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) bt Anish Giri (Ned); (Game Two) Giri bt Nepomniachtchi; (Game Three) Nepomniachtchi drew with Giri; (Game Four): Giri drew with Nepomniachtchi.

Blitz (Game One): Nepomniachtchi drew with Giri; Giri bt Nepomniachtchi.