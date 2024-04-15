India’s D. Gukesh stayed on top of the leaderboards alongside Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi after playing out a draw on Monday against R. Praggnanandhaa in the round nine game of the FIDE Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada.
Praggnanandhaa sit second with 5.0 points, while Vidit Gujrathi moved to joint third after beating USA’s Hikaru Nakamura.
HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND NINE
In the women’s category, China’s Tan Zhongyi beat R. Vaishali to become the sole leader. Both Vaishali and Koneru Humpy sit on the bottom half of the table.
CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER ROUND 9
Open Category
Women’s Category
Latest on Sportstar
- Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh in joint lead; Praggnanandhaa moves to second; Vidit joint third after Round 9
- Candidates 2024: Vidit Gujrathi beats Hikaru Nakamura in round nine
- Chess Candidates 2024, Round 9 Highlights: Vidit beats Nakamura; Praggnanandhaa-Gukesh, Humpy-Lagno end in draw; Vaishali loses to Zhongyi
- D Gukesh vs Praggnanandhaa, FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 9 match highlights
- Vidit Gujrathi vs Hikaru Nakamura, FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 9 highlights
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE