Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh in joint lead; Praggnanandhaa moves to second; Vidit joint third after Round 9

India’s D. Gukesh stayed on top of the leaderboards alongside Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi after playing out a draw on Monday against R. Praggnanandhaa in the round nine game of the FIDE Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada.

Praggnanandhaa sit second with 5.0 points, while Vidit Gujrathi moved to joint third after beating USA’s Hikaru Nakamura.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND NINE

In the women’s category, China’s Tan Zhongyi beat R. Vaishali to become the sole leader. Both Vaishali and Koneru Humpy sit on the bottom half of the table.

CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER ROUND 9

Open Category 1. D Gukesh (IND) - 5.5 2. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 5.5 3. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 5.0 4. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 4.5 5. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 4.5 5. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 4.5 7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 3.5 8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 3.0