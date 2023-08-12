MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIDE World Cup: New world no. 7 Gukesh, Arjun near quarterfinals

Saturday’s victory over Wang Hao, worth 4.5 rating points, raised Gukesh’s live rating to a career-high 2761.5 and replaced Anish Giri (2759.6) as the new World No. 7 in live rankings.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 22:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
Gukesh’s 38-move victory over Wang Hao placed him a draw away from setting up a possible clash with top seed Magnus Carlsen
Gukesh’s 38-move victory over Wang Hao placed him a draw away from setting up a possible clash with top seed Magnus Carlsen | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Gukesh’s 38-move victory over Wang Hao placed him a draw away from setting up a possible clash with top seed Magnus Carlsen | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Continuing his march, an ever-so-focussed D. Gukesh overpowered China’s Wang Hao to not only inch closer to a quarterfinal spot of the FIDE World Cup but also moved to career-high World No. 7 in the live rankings on Saturday.

Gukesh’s 38-move victory placed him a draw away from setting up a possible clash with top seed Magnus Carlsen, who defeated Ukrainian veteran Vassily Ivanchuk in their first game. The players meet again on Sunday by playing with behind pieces of reverse colours.

ALSO READ
FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa nails Nakamura; Gukesh, Harika win

Saturday’s victory, worth 4.5 rating points, raised Gukesh’s live rating to a career-high 2761.5 and replaced Anish Giri (2759.6) as the new World No. 7 in live rankings.

Like Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi also played black and struck by punishing Sweden’s Nils Grandelius for a late error in 53 moves. On a when Vidit Gujrathi, with white pieces, held fourth-seeded Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi and R. Praggnanandhaa split the point with Hungary’s Ferenc Berkes.

The results (involving Indians, prefix denotes seeding)
Open (Pre-quarterfinals, Game 1): 24-Wang Hao (Chn, 2709) lost to 8-D. Gukesh (2744); 20-Vidit Gujrathi (2719) drew with 4-Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE, 2779); 39-Nils Grandelius (Swe, 2684) lost to 23-Arjun Erigaisi (2710); 82-Ferenc Berkes (Hun, 2615) drew with 31-R. Praggnanandhaa (2690).
Women (Quarterfinals): 2-Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE, 2557) drew with 10-D. Harika (2500).

Related Topics

FIDE World Cup /

D. Gukesh /

Arjun Erigaisi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 4th T20I, HIGHLIGHTS: India beats West Indies by 9 wickets to level series 2-2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo’s extra-time winner seals Arab Club Championship victory for Al Nassr over Al Hilal
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIDE World Cup: New world no. 7 Gukesh, Arjun near quarterfinals
    Rakesh Rao
  4. IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Jaiswal, Gill power India to level series against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan in Kolkata derby after four years
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. FIDE World Cup: New world no. 7 Gukesh, Arjun near quarterfinals
    Rakesh Rao
  2. FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa nails Nakamura; Gukesh, Harika win
    Rakesh Rao
  3. FIDE World Cup: Arjun, Vidit reach pre-quarters; Humpy bounces back; Carlsen survives
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Chess World Cup: Vidit nears last-16, Praggnanandhaa holds Nakamura
    Rakesh Rao
  5. FIDE World Cup: Vidit, Harika and Nihal win tiebreak, join others in round four
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 4th T20I, HIGHLIGHTS: India beats West Indies by 9 wickets to level series 2-2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo’s extra-time winner seals Arab Club Championship victory for Al Nassr over Al Hilal
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIDE World Cup: New world no. 7 Gukesh, Arjun near quarterfinals
    Rakesh Rao
  4. IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Jaiswal, Gill power India to level series against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan in Kolkata derby after four years
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment