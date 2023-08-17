MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIDE World Cup 2023: ‘Candidate’ Praggnanandhaa overcomes Arjun, enters semifinals

FIDE World Cup 2023: R. Praggnanandhaa guaranteed a spot in the Candidates tournament after Magnus Carlsen confirmed his withdrawal from the elite event.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 21:46 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao
Praggnanandhaa confirmed the Candidate’s spot by beating Arjun Erigaisi in the tiebreaks to move into the semifinals of FIDE World Cup 2023.
Praggnanandhaa confirmed the Candidate’s spot by beating Arjun Erigaisi in the tiebreaks to move into the semifinals of FIDE World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Twitter
infoIcon

Praggnanandhaa confirmed the Candidate’s spot by beating Arjun Erigaisi in the tiebreaks to move into the semifinals of FIDE World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Twitter

Amid nerve-wracking tension, R. Praggnanandhaa ended Arjun Erigaisi’s comeback tale, ironically by inflicting a rare victory with white pieces for a 5-4 triumph in their dramatic clash and advanced to the semifinals of the FIDE World Cup chess in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Thursday.

In a memorable clash spread over nine games, where the players won three times each from the black side, Praggnanandhaa clinched the issue with a 72-move triumph.

Despite a testing time-control of three minutes and two-second increment per move per player, Praggnanandhaa arrived 30 seconds late for the key game and still managed to come out stronger with precise play.

After a day’s rest on Saturday, Praggnanandhaa plays USA’s Fabiano Caruana and favourite Magnus Carlsen faces Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov.

With Carlsen officially declining to be part of the eight-player 2024 Candidates tournament in Toronto, from April 2 to 25, leading to the World title match, Praggananadhaa, Caruana and Abasov are set to fill the three qualifying spots available from this competition.

ALSO READ | Magnus Carlsen confirms to ‘not play’ at Candidates 2024

Thursday saw plenty of action. After two uneventful 25-minute drawn rapid games, the rest of the battle was full of drama.

From an objectively lost position to a dramatic victory, R. Praggnanandhaa experienced every emotion before snatching the first 10-minute rapid game. Undeterred, Arjun also struck with black pieces to draw level and force the set of blitz games.

It was clear that both players were equally alert in decisively punishing any blunder. Unlike the two rapid games, the shorter duration face-offs were full of thrills and these genial teenagers were going for each other’s throats.

The fierce fight continued in the blitz games, where each player had five minutes and a three-second increment per move to finish the games.

Once again, the winner emerged from behind the black pieces as Praggnanandhaa launched a decisive kingside attack to win in just 31 moves to lead 4-3. For the second time, Arjun hit back to prove that black was the new white on this day.

With the players locked at 4-4, the contest moved to a phase where the first decisive game decided the winner and Praggnanandhaa got it right.

In the women’s semifinal, Bulgaria’s surprise packet Nurgyul Salimova upstaged Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk 3.5-2.5 for a place in the final against Russian second seed Aleksandra Goryachkina.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIDE World Cup /

R. Praggnanandhaa /

Arjun Erigaisi /

Magnus Carlsen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIDE World Cup 2023: ‘Candidate’ Praggnanandhaa overcomes Arjun, enters semifinals
    Rakesh Rao
  2. F1: Felipe Massa’s lawyers seek compensation for lost 2008 Formula One title
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 17
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Jamaican Jackson shapes up for most important days of her life
    AFP
  5. Devdutt Padikkal out of action for three to four weeks due to thumb fracture
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. FIDE World Cup 2023: ‘Candidate’ Praggnanandhaa overcomes Arjun, enters semifinals
    Rakesh Rao
  2. World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events
    AP
  3. FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa hits back against Arjun; Gukesh, Vidit exit
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Magnus Carlsen confirms to ‘not play’ at Candidates 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE World Cup: Vidit Gujrathi loses to Nijat Abasov, crashes out in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIDE World Cup 2023: ‘Candidate’ Praggnanandhaa overcomes Arjun, enters semifinals
    Rakesh Rao
  2. F1: Felipe Massa’s lawyers seek compensation for lost 2008 Formula One title
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 17
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Jamaican Jackson shapes up for most important days of her life
    AFP
  5. Devdutt Padikkal out of action for three to four weeks due to thumb fracture
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment