Chess World Cup 2023 quarterfinals, HIGHLIGHTS: Praggnanandhaa beats Arjun, forces tiebreaks; Gukesh, Vidit Gujrarthi crash out; Caruana, Carlsen, Caruana in semis

Welcome to Sportstar highlights of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023, played in Baku, Azerbaijan. Four Indians - Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, R. Praggnanandhaa and D. Gukesh were in action for their second-set match of the quarterfinals.

GUKESH vs CARLSEN LIVE MOVE-BY-MOVE INTERACTIVE

After 1. d4Nf62. Nf3d53. Bf4 both players have gone for London system.

ARJUN vs PRAGGNANANDHAA LIVE MOVE-BY-MOVE INTERACTIVE

Arjun starts with e4 and Praggnanandhaa responds with c5 and we are going for a Sicilian defence. With c3 Nf6 and e5, it is a traditional Alapin Sicilian defence.

VIDIT vs ABASOV LIVE MOVE-BY-MOVE INTERACTIVE

Abasov starts the game with the queen’s pawn opening 1. d4 and after Nf6 2. Nf3 d5 and 3. Bf4 the game transposed to an accelerated London system.

DOMINGUEZ PEREZ vs FABIANO CARUANA LIVE MOVE-BY-MOVE INTERACTIVE

FIDE CHESS WORLD CUP QUARTERFINAL ROUND 6.2 REPORT

RESULT - CARUANA BEAT DOMINGUEZ

Fabiano Caruana beat his countryman Dominguez Leinier Perez to reach the semifinal, where he’ll face the winner of the Arjun vs. Praggnanandhaa match.

RESULT - PRAGGNANANDHAA BEAT ARJUN

Pragg wins on demand with Black and will see Arjun in the tiebreaks tomorrow!



BREAKING

Magnus Carlsen confirms that he won’t play the Candidates 2024 tournament!

D Gukesh drew with Magnus Carlsen. | Photo Credit: FIDE Chess/Youtube

Result - Carlsen drew with Gukesh

Gukesh drew against Carlsen in a hard-fought game, which means India no. 1 has been eliminated from the tournament, and Magnus goes through the semifinal where he’ll face Nijat Abasov!

Update

Praggnanandhaa is threatening to win the connected pawns in g and h file after trading dark-squared bishop on c7, which will put him closer to the win.

Update

Even though Gukesh has an extra pawn. However, the position makes it quite difficult to convert the game from here. Magnus is primed to hold this game and move to semifinal.

Update

Same coloured bishop and rook on the board, and Praggnanandhaa is objectively much better and expected to struck-back to force a tiebreak.

Update

Praggnanandhaa grinds his way out against compatriot Arjun and is in a much better position after 40 minutes. Both players will get an additional 30 minutes each so Pragg will have an ample amount of time to find deeper lines in the endgame to convert this must-win game.

RESULT - VIDIT LOST AGAINST ABASOV

Vidit let Abasov checkmate him and this marks the end of his campaign in the tournament. A brilliant run ended by local hero Abasov who becomes the first player to confirm a semifinal berth.

Vidit and Abasov after the game. | Photo Credit: Chess.com

🤝 "It's heartbreak for Vidit fans, and I'm one of them," says Peter Leko as 69th-seed Nijat Abasov's incredible run continues.



Vidit Gujrathi vs Nijat Abasov Match Report

Update

It is only a matter of time before Abasov confirms his spot in the semifinal. He is a full piece and a pawn up with an active queen and a save king. Vidit has no chance for any comeback here.

Update

Praggnanandhaa has made some serious progress and now has a slight advantage in the position, with his king eyeing the centre of the board. He’ll try to squeeze it from here in a must-win situation.

Update

Vidit is in a completely lost position against Abasov, and the local hero is grinding his way to get a semifinal spot and possibly a Candidate’s ticket!

Update

Is giantslayer Abasov reaching the semifinal or can Vidit turn around under severe time pressure?

Update

The time gap continues to increase and Vidit meanwhile traded both rooks from the board. A slight positional imbalance is working in the favour of Abasov at the moment.

Update

Arjun and Pragg trade knight and light-squared bishop, and now the rooks are on offer with an important b2 pawn hanging for white but a c6 pawn is on offer for white (Arjun) here.

Update

Vidit is under huge time pressure as he only has 24 minutes on the clock in comparison to Abasov’s 59 minutes and will have to move 19 more moves before getting 30 extra minutes after the 40th move.

Update

Abasov’s queen to d2 is an inaccuracy, and after Vidit moved the queen to c7 and the knight to c5, the position looked more equalised according to the engine. However, it is still Abasov who is pushing from white.

Position after bishop to c5.

Update

Magnus winning fifth game in row?

Update

Gukesh took almost 14 minutes to play bishop to d8, and after a3, he retreated his queen back to the eighth rank and the bar still favours Magnus in this position.

Update

Vidit under some trouble after Abasov manages to get the better of Indian in the opening.

Update

Update - It’s Sicilian time!

Tournament Table

Stage 1 result

D. Gukesh 0.0-0.5 Magnus Carlsen

Vidit Gujrathi 0.5-0.5 Nijat Abasov

Arjun 1.0-0.0 Praggnanandhaa

Fabiano Caruana 0.5-0.5 Leinier Domínguez Perez

Quarterfinal stage 1 report

Arjun Erigaisi played bravely and executed his plan brilliantly to overpower R. Praggnanandhaa in 53 moves in the first game of their clash in the FIDE World Cup quarterfinals in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Tuesday.

A little earlier, Magnus Carlsen recorded his fourth successive victory in classical time-format by punishing D. Gukesh for an error of judgement.

Vidit Gujrathi held a small advantage during the first half of his game against local hope Nijat Abasov but could not enlarge it enough. The game eventually ended in a marathon 109–move draw.

The all-American encounter too unfolded similarly, where Leinier Dominguez Perez tossed away a massive advantage and let World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana escape with a 71-move draw.

CHECK OUT THE FULL REPORT HERE - READ

- Rakesh Rao