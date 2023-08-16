Magnus Carlsen confirms to ‘not play’ at Candidates 2024

Grand Master Magnus Carlsen has confirmed he won’t be playing at the Candidates 2024 on Wednesday.

“Under the current format there is absolutely no chance. I think everybody should operate under the assumption that I will not play at the Candidates and that everybody else who’s in the semifinals is qualified for the Candidates,” said Magnus Carlsen after beating D. Gukesh in the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Winner of the game between R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi is now confirmed to be at the Candidates next year.

The reining Candidates champion and world championship challenger Ian Nepomniactchi has already confirmed his spot in the marquee event by virtue of playing the 2022 championship match against the eventual winner China’s Ding Liren.

Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov defeated Vidit Gujrathi in the quarterfinals and confirmed his berth for the candidates.

Earlier, Carlsen relinquished the chance to defend his world title in 2021, citing his loss of motivation to play again.

Carlsen officially confirmed his decision in a video podcast titled ‘The Magnus Effect,’ with his friend Magnus Barstad. He said, “Ultimately, the conclusion stands, I am not motivated to play another match. I simply feel that I don’t have a lot to gain. Although I’m sure a match would be interesting for historical reasons and all of that. But, I don’t have any inclination to play, and I will simply not play the match.”