MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Magnus Carlsen confirms to ‘not play’ at Candidates 2024

Grand Master Magnus Carlsen has confirmed he won’t be playing at the Candidates 2024 on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 21:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Grand Master Magnus Carlsen.
FILE PHOTO: Grand Master Magnus Carlsen. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Grand Master Magnus Carlsen. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

Grand Master Magnus Carlsen has confirmed he won’t be playing at the Candidates 2024 on Wednesday.

“Under the current format there is absolutely no chance. I think everybody should operate under the assumption that I will not play at the Candidates and that everybody else who’s in the semifinals is qualified for the Candidates,” said Magnus Carlsen after beating D. Gukesh in the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE WORLD CUP 2023 QUARTERFINALS

Winner of the game between R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi is now confirmed to be at the Candidates next year.

The reining Candidates champion and world championship challenger Ian Nepomniactchi has already confirmed his spot in the marquee event by virtue of playing the 2022 championship match against the eventual winner China’s Ding Liren.

Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov defeated Vidit Gujrathi in the quarterfinals and confirmed his berth for the candidates.

ALSO READ | FIDE World Cup: Vidit loses to Abasov, crashes out in quarterfinals

Earlier, Carlsen relinquished the chance to defend his world title in 2021, citing his loss of motivation to play again.

Carlsen officially confirmed his decision in a video podcast titled ‘The Magnus Effect,’ with his friend Magnus Barstad. He said, “Ultimately, the conclusion stands, I am not motivated to play another match. I simply feel that I don’t have a lot to gain. Although I’m sure a match would be interesting for historical reasons and all of that. But, I don’t have any inclination to play, and I will simply not play the match.” 

Related Topics

Magnus Carlsen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023: Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki awarded main draw wild cards
    Team Sportstar
  2. Magnus Carlsen confirms to ‘not play’ at Candidates 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennai Formula Racing Circuit launched, to host India’s first-night street races
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE updates quarterfinals: Praggnanandhaa beats Arjun, forces tiebreaks; Gukesh, Vidit Gujrarthi crash out; Caruana winning vs Dominguez
    Team Sportstar
  5. Anwar Ali scores twice as Mohun Bagan SG beats Machhindra FC 3-1 in AFC Cup prelims
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Magnus Carlsen confirms to ‘not play’ at Candidates 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIDE World Cup: Vidit Gujrathi loses to Nijat Abasov, crashes out in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE updates quarterfinals: Praggnanandhaa beats Arjun, forces tiebreaks; Gukesh, Vidit Gujrarthi crash out; Caruana winning vs Dominguez
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIDE World Cup: Arjun leads Pragg; Carlsen stops Gukesh; Vidit, Caruana held
    Rakesh Rao
  5. FIDE World Cup: Gukesh loses with white to Carlsen
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023: Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki awarded main draw wild cards
    Team Sportstar
  2. Magnus Carlsen confirms to ‘not play’ at Candidates 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennai Formula Racing Circuit launched, to host India’s first-night street races
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE updates quarterfinals: Praggnanandhaa beats Arjun, forces tiebreaks; Gukesh, Vidit Gujrarthi crash out; Caruana winning vs Dominguez
    Team Sportstar
  5. Anwar Ali scores twice as Mohun Bagan SG beats Machhindra FC 3-1 in AFC Cup prelims
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment