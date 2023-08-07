MagazineBuy Print

FIDE World Cup: Vidit, Harika and Nihal win tiebreak, join others in round four

While D Gukesh beat S. L. Narayanan, Praggnanandhaa got the better of Czech Republic’s David Navara to progress into the fourth round.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 22:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Vidit Santosh Gujrathi of India.
FILE PHOTO: Vidit Santosh Gujrathi of India. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Vidit Santosh Gujrathi of India. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ/The Hindu

All three Indians in action - Nihal Sarin, Vidit Gujrathi, and Harika Dronavalli won their respective tiebreak match on Monday to proceed in the fourth round of the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This means India now will have seven players in the round of 32 to represent.

ALSO READ | FIDE World Cup: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Arjun, Humpy advance; Vaishali, Mary, Divya exit

Vidit beat Germany’s Matthias Bluebaum in the sudden death after a six-match thrilling tiebreak. Two games of 25+10, two games of 10+5, two games of 5+3, and finally the result came in the 3+2 blitz game where Gujrathi got the better of the German under tremendous time pressure.

Harika’s game also went down the wire, and she was able to outsmart her opponent, Georgia’s IM Lela Javakhishvili, only in the second 3+2 game after playing seven tiebreakers before.

Earlier, Nihal cruised past Romania’s Bogdan Deac by beating him 2.5-1.5 in the 25+10 match to reach the next round.

Netherlands’ Anish Giri had to suffer a heartbreaking loss against local hero Nijat Abasov, who flagged the Dutch in the 5+3 match.

The results (involving Indians, third round, tie-breaker):
Open: Vidit Gujrathi (2719) bt Matthias Bluebaum (Ger, 2672) 5-4; Nihal Sarin (2688) bt Bogdan-Daniel Deac (Rom, 2693) 2.5-1.5. Women: D. Harika (2500) bt Lela Javakhishvili (Geo, 2439) 5-4.
Pairings (prefix denotes seeding):
Open – 4th round: 8-D. Gukesh (2744) v 40-Andrey Esipenko (FIDE, 2683); 20-Vidit Gujrathi (2719) v 52-Etienne Bacrot (Fra, 2662); 36-Nihal Sarin (2688) v 4-Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE, 2779); 23-Arjun Erigaisi (2710) v 55-Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 2659); 31-R. Praggnanandhaa (2690) v 2-Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 2787);
Women (Pre-quarterfinals): 3-K. Humpy (2553) v 14-Bela Khotenshvili (Geo, 2475); 10-D. Harika (2500) v 26-Eline Roebers (Ned, 2419).

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
