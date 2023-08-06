FIDE World Cup: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Arjun, Humpy advance; Vaishali, Mary, Divya exit

D. Gukesh punished S. L. Narayanan for a serious error of judgment the 27th move and won 10 moves later for a place in the fourth round of the FIDE World Cup chess in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday.

Following Gukesh’s 1.5-0.5 victory, R. Praggnanandhaa joined him by completing a 2-0 triumph over Czech Republic’s David Navara.

ALSO READ | Gukesh is spearheading India’s rise: Anand on the teenager overtaking him in FIDE ranking

Arjun Erigaisi gained from a late blunder from Vladimir Fedoseev to win 1.5-0.5, Vidit Gujrathi and Nihal Sarin, like D. Harika in the women’s section, will figure in Monday’s tie-break games.

Among the women, K. Humpy defeated Olga Badelka in 54 moves to post a 1.5-0.5 and become the first Indian woman in the fourth round.

In their must-win games, R. Vaishali and Mary Ann Gomes lost while Divya Deshmukh drew to bow out.