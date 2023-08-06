MagazineBuy Print

FIDE World Cup: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Arjun, Humpy advance; Vaishali, Mary, Divya exit

While D Gukesh beat S. L. Narayanan, Praggnanandhaa got the better of Czech Republic’s David Navara to progress into the fourth round.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 22:23 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
File Photo: Praggnanandhaa in action.
infoIcon

D. Gukesh punished S. L. Narayanan for a serious error of judgment the 27th move and won 10 moves later for a place in the fourth round of the FIDE World Cup chess in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday.

Following Gukesh’s 1.5-0.5 victory, R. Praggnanandhaa joined him by completing a 2-0 triumph over Czech Republic’s David Navara.

ALSO READ | Gukesh is spearheading India’s rise: Anand on the teenager overtaking him in FIDE ranking

Arjun Erigaisi gained from a late blunder from Vladimir Fedoseev to win 1.5-0.5, Vidit Gujrathi and Nihal Sarin, like D. Harika in the women’s section, will figure in Monday’s tie-break games.

Among the women, K. Humpy defeated Olga Badelka in 54 moves to post a 1.5-0.5 and become the first Indian woman in the fourth round.

In their must-win games, R. Vaishali and Mary Ann Gomes lost while Divya Deshmukh drew to bow out.

The results (involving Indians)
Round 3, Game 2: Open: D. Gukesh (2744, 1.5) bt S. L. Narayanan (2656, 0.5); Vidit Gujrathi (2719, 1) drew with Matthias Bluebaum (Ger, 2672, 1); Nihal Sarin (2688, 1) drew with Bogdan-Daniel Deac (Rom, 2693, 1); Vladimir Fedoseev (Slo, 2676, 0.5) lost to Arjun Erigaisi (2710, 1.5); David Navara (Cze, 2689, 0.5) drew with R. Praggnanandhaa (2690, 1.5).
Women: R. Vaishali (2431, 0) lost to Mariya Muzychuk (Ukr, 2511, 2); Nurgyul Salimova (Bul, 2409, 2) bt Mary Ann Gomes (2326, 0); K. Humpy (2553. 1.5) bt Olga Badelka (FIDE, 2397, 0.5); Lela Javakhishvili (Geo, 2439, 1) drew with D. Harika (2500, 1); Divya Deshmukh (2400, 0.5) drew with Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE, 2557, 1.5).

