MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gukesh is spearheading India’s rise: Anand on the teenager overtaking him in FIDE ranking

On Thursday, Gukesh posted a win over Azerbaijan’s Misratdin Iskandarov in a second-round match of the World Cup in Baku to overtake his idol Anand in the live world (FIDE) rankings.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 20:08 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

PTI
India number one D. Gukesh with five-time world champion, Viswanathan Anand.
India number one D. Gukesh with five-time world champion, Viswanathan Anand. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

India number one D. Gukesh with five-time world champion, Viswanathan Anand. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand on Saturday described 17-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh overtaking him as the highest-rated Indian player in FIDE rankings as a “historic” achievement and said the teenager is spearheading the country’s rise in the sport.

On Thursday, Gukesh posted a win over Azerbaijan’s Misratdin Iskandarov in a second-round match of the World Cup in Baku to overtake his idol Anand in the live world (FIDE) rankings.

“It is a historic day for Indian chess, what Gukesh has achieved. Even though I have been semi-retired for a couple of years, still to lose a spot you have held for 37 years is, well it’s historic, I have to admit that,” Anand told  PTI.

ALSO READ | Gukesh overtakes Anand in live world rankings

“But maybe what is even more hopeful is that Gukesh has actually entered the top 10 independent of his crossing me. There is no sign that he is really ready to stop, that is fantastic news for us,” the five-time world champion chess Grandmaster said.

He said he was happy to work with and support Gukesh through the Westbridge Anand Chess Academy.

“I was able to work with him and support him and his parents in this journey. It is wonderful for Indian chess.” Anand said other Indian players have also been doing well in the international circuit which is a good sign for the sport in the country.

“Besides the fact that Gukesh is spearheading India’s rise, we should not forget that right behind him are R. Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin, who have also qualified for the third round (of the ongoing World Cup).

“Just to underline that thing, his (Gukesh’s) opponent will be S. L. Narayanan who has also got through the third round.

ALSO READ | What is world chess live rankings, and how Gukesh overtook Anand: Explained

“So, a wonderful day for Indian chess and it is nice to look back and see how far we have come.” After Gukesh outclassed Iskandarov of Azerbaijan in 44 moves in the second game of their second-round match, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) said in a social media post that the teenager has overtaken Anand in live rating.

“There is still almost a month till next official FIDE rating list comes on September 1, but it’s highly likely that 17-year-old will be making it to top 10 in the world as the highest-rated Indian player,” the FIDE had said.

The latest gain of 2.5 rating points took Gukesh’s live rating to 2755.9, while Anand’s is 2754.0. As a result, Gukesh replaced Anand as the World No. 9 in live rankings while the five-time World champion slipped to 10th.

Anand, who first made it to the World’s top 10 in July 1991, has remained India’s top-ranked player in all published lists since January 1987.

Related stories

Related Topics

Viswanathan Anand /

D. Gukesh /

FIDE /

World Cup /

S. L. Narayanan /

Nihal Sarin /

R. Praggnanandhaa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gukesh is spearheading India’s rise: Anand on the teenager overtaking him in FIDE ranking
    PTI
  2. World Archery Championships 2023: Aditi, Ojas win gold; Jyothi takes bronze in compound individual event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy: South Korea looks to solidify semis spot; Japan, Pakistan vie for first win
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Australian Open 2023: I was ready to accept change, try new things: Prannoy
    PTI
  5. Player, coach, umpire: You Hyo-Sik is up for every challenge
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Gukesh is spearheading India’s rise: Anand on the teenager overtaking him in FIDE ranking
    PTI
  2. FIDE World Cup: Marry, Vidit, Arjun advance; Karthik crashes out against Nakamura
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Gukesh has been consistent this year, says coach Vishnu Prasanna
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. FIDE World Cup: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Nihal and Narayanan advance
    Rakesh Rao
  5. What is world chess live rankings, and how Gukesh overtook Anand: Explained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gukesh is spearheading India’s rise: Anand on the teenager overtaking him in FIDE ranking
    PTI
  2. World Archery Championships 2023: Aditi, Ojas win gold; Jyothi takes bronze in compound individual event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy: South Korea looks to solidify semis spot; Japan, Pakistan vie for first win
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Australian Open 2023: I was ready to accept change, try new things: Prannoy
    PTI
  5. Player, coach, umpire: You Hyo-Sik is up for every challenge
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment