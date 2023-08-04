MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIDE World Cup: Ann Gomes, Arjun advance; Karthik crashes out against Nakamura

Karthik Venkataraman fought valiantly before succumbing to world number three Hikaru Nakamura of the United States in the rapid tiebreaks. Nakamura

Published : Aug 04, 2023 21:47 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Women Grand Master Gomes Mary Ann of India.
FILE PHOTO: Women Grand Master Gomes Mary Ann of India. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Women Grand Master Gomes Mary Ann of India. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

India’s WGM Mary Ann Gomes stunned GM Kateryna Lagno of Russia in their second tiebreak game of round 2 on Friday, eliminating the 4th seed in the Women’s event at the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In round 3, Mary Ann will face Bulgarian IM Nurgyul Salimova (2409).

Karthik Venkataraman fought valiantly before succumbing to world number three Hikaru Nakamura of the United States in the rapid tiebreaks. Nakamura

ALSO READ | Grandmaster Lalith Babu hopes for more success after winning the Czech Open rapid title

Arjun Erigaisi, who beat GM Sergei Azarov 2.5-1.5 in the 10+10 rapid tiebreaks, joins the other Indians in round three, where he will face Russia’s Vladimir Fedoseev.

Vidit Gujrathi’s game went to blitz round against Greek Dimitrios Mastrovasilis.

Earlier on Thursday, the teen trio of D. Gukesh, R. Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin eased into the third round in the open section while Koneru Humpy, D. Harika, R. Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh advanced in the women’s section.

More to follow

Related stories

Related Topics

Arjun Erigaisi /

Vidit Gujrathi /

Mary Ann Gomes /

FIDE World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIDE World Cup: Ann Gomes, Arjun advance; Karthik crashes out against Nakamura
    Team Sportstar
  2. India 1-1 Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy updates: 4th quarter underway; Malaysia beats China 5-1, Korea 1-1 Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: IND 1-1 JPN; Final quarter begins
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain, Switzerland measure up each other ahead of last-16 clash
    Reuters
  5. Jyothi Yarraji betters own National Record in women’s 100m hurdles, wins bronze at World University Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. FIDE World Cup: Ann Gomes, Arjun advance; Karthik crashes out against Nakamura
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gukesh has been consistent this year, says coach Vishnu Prasanna
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. FIDE World Cup: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Nihal and Narayanan advance
    Rakesh Rao
  4. What is world chess live rankings, and how Gukesh overtook Anand: Explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gukesh overtakes Anand in live world rankings
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIDE World Cup: Ann Gomes, Arjun advance; Karthik crashes out against Nakamura
    Team Sportstar
  2. India 1-1 Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy updates: 4th quarter underway; Malaysia beats China 5-1, Korea 1-1 Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: IND 1-1 JPN; Final quarter begins
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain, Switzerland measure up each other ahead of last-16 clash
    Reuters
  5. Jyothi Yarraji betters own National Record in women’s 100m hurdles, wins bronze at World University Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment