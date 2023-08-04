FIDE World Cup: Ann Gomes, Arjun advance; Karthik crashes out against Nakamura

India’s WGM Mary Ann Gomes stunned GM Kateryna Lagno of Russia in their second tiebreak game of round 2 on Friday, eliminating the 4th seed in the Women’s event at the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In round 3, Mary Ann will face Bulgarian IM Nurgyul Salimova (2409).

Karthik Venkataraman fought valiantly before succumbing to world number three Hikaru Nakamura of the United States in the rapid tiebreaks. Nakamura

ALSO READ | Grandmaster Lalith Babu hopes for more success after winning the Czech Open rapid title

Arjun Erigaisi, who beat GM Sergei Azarov 2.5-1.5 in the 10+10 rapid tiebreaks, joins the other Indians in round three, where he will face Russia’s Vladimir Fedoseev.

Vidit Gujrathi’s game went to blitz round against Greek Dimitrios Mastrovasilis.

Earlier on Thursday, the teen trio of D. Gukesh, R. Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin eased into the third round in the open section while Koneru Humpy, D. Harika, R. Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh advanced in the women’s section.

More to follow