Kolkata Knight Riders secured a top-two finish after the Indian Premier League 2024 clash against Gujarat Titans was washed out due to heavy rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
KKR, which is the only team to confirm its playoff spot shared points with GT to continue its stay at the top of the points table with 19 points in 13 matches.
With one more game in hand, the Shreyas Iyer team could reach 21 points provided they beat Rajasthan Royals in their last league game.
A top-two finish also means KKR will have an an additional opportunity to feature in the grand finale on May 26.
On the other hand, the abandonment – IPL 2024’s first – meant the Titans’ mathematical chances of making a late entry into the Playoffs were washed away.
Here’s what the standings look like after the GT vs KKR IPL 2024 game:
|Position
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1.
|Kolkata Knight (Q)Riders (Q)
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|+1.428
|2.
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|8
|3
|0
|16
|+0.349
|3.
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|+0.528
|4.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|+0.406
|5.
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|+0.387
|6.
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.482
|7.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|-0.769
|8.
|Gujarat Titans (E)
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|-1.063
|9.
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.271
|10.
|Punjab Kings (E)
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.423
(Updated after GT vs KKR on May 13)
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secures a top two finish after Gujarat Titans game washed out
- GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: What happens if Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game is washed out
- GT vs KKR Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders abandoned due to bad weather
- IPL 2024: How RCB regained its position at the IPL high table after being on brink of elimination
- IPL 2024 Points Table updated after GT vs KKR: Kolkata secures top-two finish; Titans eliminated
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE