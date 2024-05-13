IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secures a top two finish after Gujarat Titans game washed out

Kolkata Knight Riders secured a top-two finish after the Indian Premier League 2024 clash against Gujarat Titans was washed out due to heavy rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

KKR, which is the only team to confirm its playoff spot shared points with GT to continue its stay at the top of the points table with 19 points in 13 matches.

With one more game in hand, the Shreyas Iyer team could reach 21 points provided they beat Rajasthan Royals in their last league game.

A top-two finish also means KKR will have an an additional opportunity to feature in the grand finale on May 26.

On the other hand, the abandonment – IPL 2024’s first – meant the Titans’ mathematical chances of making a late entry into the Playoffs were washed away.

Here’s what the standings look like after the GT vs KKR IPL 2024 game:

Position Team Mat Won Lost NR Points NRR 1. Kolkata Knight (Q)Riders (Q) 13 9 3 1 19 +1.428 2. Rajasthan Royals 12 8 3 0 16 +0.349 3. Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 14 +0.528 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 +0.406 5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 12 +0.387 6. Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 12 -0.482 7. Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 0 12 -0.769 8. Gujarat Titans (E) 13 5 7 1 11 -1.063 9. Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271 10. Punjab Kings (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.423

(Updated after GT vs KKR on May 13)