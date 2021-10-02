FIDE world women’s team championship: Russia leads India in final

Russia battled to a 2.5-1.5 victory in the first set of the title-clash in the FIDE world women's team chess championship on Saturday.

D. Harika’s brilliant victory over her top board rival Aleksandra Goryachkina went in vain as Bhakti Kulkarni’s poor form continued to hurt India.

After former world champion Alexandra Kosteniuk defeated young R. Vaishali on the second board, D. Harika stunned Goryachkina to draw level.

Bhakti suffered her third straight loss in as many games in the knockout phase before Mary Ann Gomes could not translate her superiority into a match-levelling victory.

India now faces a must-win situation in the second set.