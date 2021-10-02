More Sports Chess Chess FIDE world women’s team championship: Russia leads India in final D. Harika’s brilliant victory over her top board rival Aleksandra Goryachkina went in vain as Bhakti Kulkarni’s poor form continued to hurt India. Rakesh Rao 02 October, 2021 19:57 IST India now faces a must-win situation in the second set. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Rakesh Rao 02 October, 2021 19:57 IST Russia battled to a 2.5-1.5 victory in the first set of the title-clash in the FIDE world women's team chess championship on Saturday.D. Harika’s brilliant victory over her top board rival Aleksandra Goryachkina went in vain as Bhakti Kulkarni’s poor form continued to hurt India.After former world champion Alexandra Kosteniuk defeated young R. Vaishali on the second board, D. Harika stunned Goryachkina to draw level.ALSO READ | Anand hopes one of talented youngsters will become world champ in futureBhakti suffered her third straight loss in as many games in the knockout phase before Mary Ann Gomes could not translate her superiority into a match-levelling victory.India now faces a must-win situation in the second set.Final Results:Set 1: Russia beat India 2.5-1.5 (Aleksandra Goryachkina lost to D. Harika; Alexandra Kosteniuk bt R. Vaishali; Kateryna Lagno bt Bhakti Kulkarni; Alina Kashlinskaya drew with Mary Ann Gomes). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :