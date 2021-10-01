FIDE world women’s team championship: India lets Georgia off the hook

Bhakti Kulkarni’s late error in a drawn position saw fourth seed India slip at the doorstep of victory and end up drawing the first set 2-2 with third seed Georgia in the semifinals of the FIDE world women’s team championship at Sitges, Spain, on Friday.

After D. Harika and R. Vaishali drew on the first two boards, Mary Ann Gomes once again provided the silver lining for India by winning on the fourth board.

With Bhakti set to draw on the third board in an endgame involving two minor pieces each, India appeared poised to take the lead. However, Bhakti blundered away her knight and the resultant loss led to a 2-2 result.

In the other semifinal, top seed Russia defeated Ukraine 2.5-1.5 to take the first set.

The results (semifinals):

Set 1: Georgia drew with India 2-2 (Nana Dzagnidze drew with D. Harika; Nino Batsiashvili drew with R. Vaishali; Lela Javakhishvili bt Bhakti Kulkarni; Salome Melia lost to Mary Ann Gomes); Russia bt Ukraine 2.5-1.5