Gukesh wins Candidates 2024: Social media reacts as Viswanathan Anand, Kramnik, Humpy and others congratulate Indian youngster on title win

India’s D Gukesh became the youngest winner of the FIDE Candidates tournament after an exciting final round on Monday in Toronto.

Gukesh held fellow title contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw with black pieces in the 14th round to ensure his title win and become the second Indian to qualify for a World Championship final in the classical format, after Viswanathan Anand.

The young sensation received congratulatory messages on social media from the chess world after an astounding performance that helped him qualify for the World Championship final as the title challenger.

The 17-year-old is slated to face China’s Ding Liren, making him the first teenager to reach the summit clash of chess’ biggest prize.

VISWANATHAN ANAND

Congratulations to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest challenger. The @WacaChess family is so proud of what you have done . I'm personally very proud of how you played and handled tough situations. Enjoy the moment — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) April 22, 2024

VLADIMIR KRAMNIK

What an evening 🫣

Congratulations to Gukesh and special award for both Fabi, Ian for their increadible performance today. One of the most interesting games I ever saw. Bravo, REAL FIGHTERS, for giving it all. Most important, more than anything in chess in fact

Full respect — Vladimir Kramnik (@VBkramnik) April 22, 2024

KONERU HUMPY

Congratulations to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest challenger!! https://t.co/o0Gl0Z4kCW — Koneru Humpy (@humpy_koneru) April 22, 2024

RB RAMESH

Hearty Congratulations to young @Gukesh for convincingly winning the Candidates. Inspiring performance! Whole India is proud of you! — Ramesh RB (@Rameshchess) April 22, 2024

ANAND MAHINDRA

The ICEMAN prevails!!



He comes from a swelteringly hot state, but he's shown he can keep his cool even when competitive heat is at its peak.



Just 17 years old, @DGukesh has a long and shining future ahead of him.

And so does Indian Chess.



An entire nation stands and Cheers… https://t.co/hKGz0DZC26 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 22, 2024

TEIMOUR RADJABOV

@DGukesh congratulations, stunning! At any age, but at 17 years old… it is just WOW! — Teimour Radjabov (@rajachess) April 22, 2024

HANS NIEMANN

Chess speaks for itself — Hans Niemann (@HansMokeNiemann) April 22, 2024

TANIA SACHDEV

GUKESH WINS THE CANDIDATES!!



The future is here. It's today.



22.04.2024 a date to remember



It's going to be Ding Liren vs Gukesh, World Chess Championship 2024 — Tania Sachdev (@TaniaSachdev) April 22, 2024

DAVID HOWELL

Congrats to Gukesh on winning the Candidates!! What a tournament 👏

I knew he was special ever since our first game. He was just 12 years old (but already a GM! 🤯 ) While analysing, both his mature attitude and his calculation skills impressed me hugely. Future world champ? 🌟 pic.twitter.com/9WkkkFXeDg — David Howell (@DavidHowellGM) April 22, 2024

LEVY ROZMAN