Gukesh wins Candidates 2024: Social media reacts as Viswanathan Anand, Kramnik, Humpy and others congratulate Indian youngster on title win

D. Gukesh received congratulatory messages on social media from the chess world after an astounding performance that helped him qualify for the World Championship final as the title challenger.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 07:33 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Gukesh became the youngest Candidates winner.
Gukesh became the youngest Candidates winner. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza
infoIcon

Gukesh became the youngest Candidates winner. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza

India’s D Gukesh became the youngest winner of the FIDE Candidates tournament after an exciting final round on Monday in Toronto.

Gukesh held fellow title contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw with black pieces in the 14th round to ensure his title win and become the second Indian to qualify for a World Championship final in the classical format, after Viswanathan Anand.

The young sensation received congratulatory messages on social media from the chess world after an astounding performance that helped him qualify for the World Championship final as the title challenger.

The 17-year-old is slated to face China’s Ding Liren, making him the first teenager to reach the summit clash of chess’ biggest prize.

 

VISWANATHAN ANAND

VLADIMIR KRAMNIK

KONERU HUMPY

RB RAMESH

ANAND MAHINDRA

TEIMOUR RADJABOV

HANS NIEMANN

TANIA SACHDEV

DAVID HOWELL

LEVY ROZMAN

