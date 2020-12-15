Chess Chess Harikrishna gets wild card for Airthings Masters India's P. Harikrishna joins World champion Magnus Carlsen, Wesley So, Hikaru Nakamura and eight others in the 12-player elite field. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 15 December, 2020 17:30 IST The Airthings Masters is the second on the $1.5 million Tour, a 10-tournament circuit of rapid online chess, featuring some of the best players in the game. - File Photo ( Biel Chess) Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 15 December, 2020 17:30 IST Former Asian champion P. Harikrishna has gained a wildcard to be part of the $200,000 Airthings Masters online chess tournament beginning on December 26.Harikrishna joins World champion Magnus Carlsen, current Champions Chess Tour leader Wesley So, World No. 1 blitz player Hikaru Nakamura and eight others in the 12-player elite field.Dutch No. 1 Anish Giri, Russia No. 1 Ian Nepomiachtchi, Spanish champion David Anton Guijarro, Armenia’s No. 1 Levon Aronian, French No. 1 Maxime Vachier Lagrave and former World Cup winner Azerbaijan's Teimour Radjabov made it after being among the top-eight finishers in the previous event on the Tour. Asian Online Team Chess: India men and women enter final Former World rapid champion Daniil Dubov is the other wildcard while three-time World blitz champion Russia's Alexander Grischuk made it after winning the popular vote on host broadcaster chess24.com.The event is the second on the $1.5 million Tour, a 10-tournament circuit of rapid online chess, featuring some of the best players in the game.After three days of round-robin league, the top eight players will advance to the knockout quarterfinals.The quarterfinals, semifinals and the final will be played over two days each, culminating on January 3. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos