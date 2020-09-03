Indian GM Iniyan wins World Open online chess tournament

India’s GM P. Iniyan won the 48th annual world open chess tournament (online) recently. Usually held in Philadelphia, the USA, the tournament was conducted online following classical time control.

In a strong field that had 31 GMs, Iniyan scored 7.5 points from nine games. Iniyan and Sanan Sjugirov (Russia) were tied on points but the former won on better tie-break.

Coming after his win over World no. 2 Fabiano Caruana [on Aug. 4] in online blitz, this victory will be a big boost for the 17-year-old from Erode.

Speaking to Sportstar, Iniyan said, “the tournament had a lot of GMs since it was held online. So, it was very tough.” Iniyan became richer by $3100.

The event was held with three rounds each day for three days. A total of 122 participants from 16 countries — India, USA, UK, Russia, Spain, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Poland, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Israel, Bangladesh, Mexico, Peru and Cuba — participated.