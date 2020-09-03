Chess Chess Indian GM Iniyan wins World Open online chess tournament The event was held with three rounds each day for three days. A total of 122 participants from 16 countries participated. K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 03 September, 2020 20:23 IST Coming after his win over World no. 2 Fabiano Caruana [on Aug. 4] in online blitz, this victory will be a big boost for the 17-year-old from Erode. - Special Arrangement K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 03 September, 2020 20:23 IST India’s GM P. Iniyan won the 48th annual world open chess tournament (online) recently. Usually held in Philadelphia, the USA, the tournament was conducted online following classical time control. In a strong field that had 31 GMs, Iniyan scored 7.5 points from nine games. Iniyan and Sanan Sjugirov (Russia) were tied on points but the former won on better tie-break.READ| Srinath: Chess Olympiad champions also deserve recognition Coming after his win over World no. 2 Fabiano Caruana [on Aug. 4] in online blitz, this victory will be a big boost for the 17-year-old from Erode.Speaking to Sportstar, Iniyan said, “the tournament had a lot of GMs since it was held online. So, it was very tough.” Iniyan became richer by $3100.The event was held with three rounds each day for three days. A total of 122 participants from 16 countries — India, USA, UK, Russia, Spain, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Poland, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Israel, Bangladesh, Mexico, Peru and Cuba — participated. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos