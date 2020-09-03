Chess

Indian GM Iniyan wins World Open online chess tournament

The event was held with three rounds each day for three days. A total of 122 participants from 16 countries participated.

K. Keerthivasan
CHENNAI 03 September, 2020 20:23 IST

Coming after his win over World no. 2 Fabiano Caruana [on Aug. 4] in online blitz, this victory will be a big boost for the 17-year-old from Erode.   -  Special Arrangement

K. Keerthivasan
CHENNAI 03 September, 2020 20:23 IST

India’s GM P. Iniyan won the 48th annual world open chess tournament (online) recently. Usually held in Philadelphia, the USA, the tournament was conducted online following classical time control.

In a strong field that had 31 GMs, Iniyan scored 7.5 points from nine games. Iniyan and Sanan Sjugirov (Russia) were tied on points but the former won on better tie-break.

READ| Srinath: Chess Olympiad champions also deserve recognition

Coming after his win over World no. 2 Fabiano Caruana [on Aug. 4] in online blitz, this victory will be a big boost for the 17-year-old from Erode.

Speaking to Sportstar, Iniyan said, “the tournament had a lot of GMs since it was held online. So, it was very tough.” Iniyan became richer by $3100.

The event was held with three rounds each day for three days. A total of 122 participants from 16 countries — India, USA, UK, Russia, Spain, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Poland, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Israel, Bangladesh, Mexico, Peru and Cuba — participated.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

IPL Special

  Dugout videos

 Related