More Sports Chess Chess Chessable Masters final: Praggnanandhaa draws level in the second game against Ding Liren Praggnanandhaa’s two extra-pawns in the endgame proved too much for the strongest Chinese in the world. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 26 May, 2022 00:03 IST FILE PHOTO: R. Praggnanandhaa in action. - The Hindu Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 26 May, 2022 00:03 IST R. Praggnanandhaa hit back in the second game to make it 1-1 against World No. 2 Ding Liren at the halfway stage of the first set of four rapid games in the final of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on Wednesday.Praggnanandhaa’s two extra-pawns in the endgame proved too much for the strongest Chinese in the world. After some spirited defence, Ding Liren gave up from the white side after 58 moves.ALSO READ | Sharjah Masters: Abhijeet draws, retains half-point lead In the first game, Praggnanandhaa battled a lost cause, sacrificed a knight, but eventually resigned in 42 moves against Ding Liren who stayed in total control.Late on Tuesday, the young Indian stunned Anish Giri 1.5-0.5 in the blitz tie-breaker after the players were locked 2-2 after the four rapid games. The triumph made Praggnanandhaa the first Indian to reach the title-clash of an event on the Champions Chess Tour. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :