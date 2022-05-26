Chessable Masters final: Praggnanandhaa draws level in the second game against Ding Liren

R. Praggnanandhaa hit back in the second game to make it 1-1 against World No. 2 Ding Liren at the halfway stage of the first set of four rapid games in the final of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on Wednesday.

Praggnanandhaa’s two extra-pawns in the endgame proved too much for the strongest Chinese in the world. After some spirited defence, Ding Liren gave up from the white side after 58 moves.

In the first game, Praggnanandhaa battled a lost cause, sacrificed a knight, but eventually resigned in 42 moves against Ding Liren who stayed in total control.

Late on Tuesday, the young Indian stunned Anish Giri 1.5-0.5 in the blitz tie-breaker after the players were locked 2-2 after the four rapid games. The triumph made Praggnanandhaa the first Indian to reach the title-clash of an event on the Champions Chess Tour.