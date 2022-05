Sharjah Masters: Abhijeet draws, retains half-point lead

Abhijeet Gupta’s four-win sequence ended with a 26-move draw with UAE’s Salem Saleh in the fifth round of the Sharjah Masters chess tournament in Sharjah, on Wednesday.

The result saw Abhijeet (4.5 points) keep his half-a-point after the second board encounter involving sixth seeded Romanian Bogdan Daniel Deac and Turkey’s Mustafa Yilmaz (4 each) ended in a draw. Aryan Chopra, Aravindh Chithambaram and Aditya Mittal were the only Indians to win while all three all-India encounters ended in draws.

This included the one involving S. L. Narayanan and B. Adhiban that lasted 106 moves.