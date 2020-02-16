More Sports Chess Chess Cairns Cup: Koneru Humpy beats Gunina, jumps to sole lead While Koneru Humpy, the world rapid chess champion, defeated Valentina Gunina, Dronavalli Harika played out a draw with Mariya Mazychuk. PTI St Louis (USA) 16 February, 2020 13:44 IST Koneru Humpy will meet Harika in the final round with the former in with a chance to claim the top prize. - The Hindu Archive PTI St Louis (USA) 16 February, 2020 13:44 IST Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy inflicted a defeat on Valentina Gunina of Russia in the eighth round of the second Cairns Cup here, jumping into sole lead with 5.5 points and a round to play.In a huge upset, 16-year old America Carissa Yip stunned world champion Ju Wenjun in a 61-move game late on Saturday, taking her tally to 3.5 points.Dronvalli Harika, the other Indian in the field, was held to a third consecutive draw, by former world champion Mariya Muzychuk. She now has four points and is joint fifth with Katernya Lagno.ALSO READ| India’s Vidit Gujrathi keeps lead in Prague Chess Interestingly, Humpy will meet Harika in the final round with the former in with a chance to claim the top prize.In the Humpy-Gunina game, the Indian opted for Semi-Slav and outplayed her rival in 35 moves to record her fourth win of the tournament.In the Yip-Wenjun encounter, the young American attacked on both flanks to surprise the Chinese star. Yip had started with four straight defeats and has now bounced back in style with three wins.Russia’s Alexandra Kosteniuk, a former world champion, is hot on the heels of Humpy, with five points, after posting a win over Nana Dzagnidze.In the day’s other game, local star Irina Krush played out a draw against Lagno. Results- Round 8:Carissa Yip (USA) 3.5 beat Ju Wenjun (China) 4.5Koneru Humpy (India) 5.5 beat Valentina Gunina (Russia) 2Mariya Muzychuk (Ukraine) 4.5 drew Dronavalli Harika (India) 4Nana Dzagnidze (Georgia) 4 lost to Alexandra Kosteniuk (Russia) 5Katernya Lagno (Russia) 4 drew with Irina Krush (USA) 3 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos