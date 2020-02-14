Vidit Gujrathi, Harikrishna settle for draws in Prague Chess

India’s Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and Pentala Harikrishna had to settle for half-a-point each on a day of draws in the Masters event of the Prague Chess Festival.

Grand Master Gujrathi, the second highest-ranked Indian in the FIDE list after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, had to settle for a draw against David Anton Guijarro of Spain in 49 moves late on Thursday.

He is in joint lead with 1.5 points from two rounds with Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Nikita Vitiugov.

Harikrishna battled top-seed and higher-rated Duda of Poland and signed the peace treaty in 31 moves in a Catalan opening game.

ALSO READ| Cairns Cup: Humpy beats Kosteniuk, shares joint lead with Ju Wenjun

“I thought I had some chances, but I missed 24...Qd7. It’s a rather simple move, with which black is completely fine,” Harikrishna, the India number three said after his match.

World’s top junior player -- Alireza Firouzja and Swedish GM Nils Grandelius were involved in 80-move draw lasting nearly five hours.

In the third round later on Friday, Gujrathi will take on Austrian GM Markus Ragger while Harikrishna will be up against the talented Firouzja.