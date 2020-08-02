Chess Chess24 Legends of Chess semifinals Round 3, LIVE: Nepomniachtchi vs Giri Catch the LIVE updates of the Chess24 Legends of Chess semifinals, the penultimate event of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Team Sportstar Chennai Last Updated: 02 August, 2020 18:19 IST Giri proved he was not intimidated by Nepomniachtchi and punished the Russian to force the decider. Team Sportstar Chennai Last Updated: 02 August, 2020 18:19 IST Catch Sunday's action LIVE from 7.30 pm: WHAT HAPPENED ON SATURDAY?For the second successive day, Magnus Carlsen shut out Peter Svidler 2.5-0.5 to cruise into the final of the chess24 Legends of Chess on Saturday.Displaying his class, Carlsen won the first two games in quick time and then easily drew with white pieces to end Svidler’s resistance. In the first set, too, Carlsen has posted a comfortable victory with the same margin. In the second set, Carlsen needed just 99 moves spread over three games to end the challenge of the eight-time Russian champion.In the other semifinal, Anish Giri staged a stunning comeback to beat Ian Nepomniachtchi 3-2 and forced Sunday’s deciding set. Twice in arrears, Giri drew level by winning the third rapid game and the second blitz encounter. Thereafter, in the Armageddon game, where Nepomniachtchi chose to play with white pieces, Giri emerged stronger.Carlsen, playing white, did not allow Svidler the freedom to free his pieces once the game moved into the middle-game. Svidler’s decision to castle on the queenside made matter tougher for him as Carlsen promptly launched a fierce attack and won in just 26 moves. On Friday, Carlsen won two games, lasting 27 moves, with black pieces.In the second game, Carlsen exploited a error from Svilder on the 28th move. Svidler chose to give up with rook for a knight to continue but soon realised the futility in continuing and resigned after 32 moves.Needing just a draw to close the match, Carlsen gave nothing away in the third game and with positional game ended in 41 moves with the players armed with a bishop and five pawns each.See-saw battleThe Nepo-Giri clash turned out to be far well-contested. After the opening game ended in a draw, Nepomniachtchi sacrificed his knight on the 40th move to expose Giri’s castled king. He launched a decisive attack with the queen and the rook-pair to weave a checkmating net to win in 54 moves.HIGHLIGHTS | Legend of Chess semifinalsUndeterred, Giri hit back in the very next game to draw level. Giri gained from a dubious queen-move from his rival on the 35th move. That allowed Giri to unleash a kingside offensive and advance a pawn-pair.Nepomniachtchi defended the position until the 65th move before giving up.After the fourth rapid game ended in a draw, Nepomniachtchi won the first blitz game with his queen and rook. Since Nepomniachtchi’s king was safe behind the pawn-fortress, Giri could not have any counter-play.Again, Giri proved he was not intimidated by Nepomniachtchi and punished the Russian to force the decider.In the Armageddon game, Nepomniachtchi started well and got a chance to exploit Giri’s mistake. But the Russian not only overlooked the winning continuation but also, almost immediately, handed over the advantage to Giri. Thereafter, Nepomniachtchi tried in vain to save the game.The resultsSemifinals (after two sets): Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Peter Svidler (Rus) 2-0; Second set: Carlsen bt Svidler 2.5-0.5 (Carlsen bt Svidler; Svidler lost to Carlsen; Carlsen drew with Svidler).Anish Giri (Ned) tied with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) 1-1;Giri bt Nepomniachtchi 3-2Rapid: Nepomniachtchi drew with Giri; Giri lost to Nepomniachtchi; Nepomniachtchi lost to Giri; Giri drew with Nepomniachtchi.Blitz - Game One: Nepomniachtchi bt Giri; Game Two: Giri bt Nepomniachtchi; Armageddon: Nepomniachtchi lost to Giri. The formatA 10-player round-robin league. Each match will witness the best-of-four rapid games. Each player gets 15 minutes of starting time on the clock and 10 second for every move. If tied 2-2, the tie will be decided by a Armageddon game, where White has five minutes to Black’s four, but a draw means Black wins the match. Three points awarded to a victory without Armageddon. If the match goes to Armageddon, the winner gets two points and the loser one.Following the league, the top four will advance to the semi-finals and the final that follows the best-of-three set format. Each set comprises a four-game rapid match. The only difference to the preliminary stage clashes is that if a match is locked at 2-2, there will also be two blitz games (five minutes each for both players plus three-second increment per move) before the Armageddon, if needed.Schedule: Round 1 to 9 (from July 21 to 29); Semifinals: July 31 to August 2; Final: August 3 to 5.Prize-money break-upWinner: $45,000; Runner-up: $30,000; Losing semifinalists: $17,500 each; 5th place: $10,000; 6th place: $8,000; 7th place: $7,000; 8th place: $6,000; 9th place: $5,000; 10th place: $4,000.