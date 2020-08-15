Chess Chess Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour: Nakamura leads second set, after winning the first Continuing his dream-run, Nakamura stunned Carlsen in the first game of the second set to inch closer to a possible 2-0 lead in the seven-set title-clash. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 15 August, 2020 22:15 IST Magnus Carlsen will take on Hikaru Nakamura in the finals of his eponymous chess tour starting Friday. (File photo) - FILE PHOTO/RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao New Delhi 15 August, 2020 22:15 IST Continuing his dream-run, Hikaru Nakamura stunned Magnus Carlsen in the first game of the second set to inch closer to a possible 2-0 lead in the seven-set title-clash of the $300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour on Saturday.Having stopped Carlsen 2.5-1.5 in the first set on Friday, Nakamura once again thrived in a messy position after the World champion appeared to have got his move-order wrong for his home preparation. At one point, Carlsen spent 11 minutes for a move. Later, Carlsen's decision to trade his bishop for a knight on the queen's side gave Nakamura the advantage he was looking for.READ| Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Final: Nakamura leads Carlsen 2.5-1.5 What followed was Carlsen's sacrifice of a knight on the 23rd move in order to find a checkmating combination on the kingside. But Nakamura defended the position very well. A desperate Carlsen temporarily gave up his bishop in search of the possibility of either checkmating the black king or at least finding a draw by perpetual checks.Once Nakamura brought out his famous defensive skills to deny Carlsen. Eventually, Carlsen gave up on the 45th move.On Sunday, Nakamura's victory with black pieces in the second game proved the decisive difference between the players.The results:Set Two, Game One: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) lost to Hikaru Nakamura (USA). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos