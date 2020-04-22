More Sports Chess Chess Magnus Carlsen Invitational chess: Caruana jumps to second spot Fabiano Caruana and Ian Nepomniachtchi bounced from one-point deficits to complete 3-2 wins over Ding Liren and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the third round. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 22 April, 2020 20:40 IST In the tie-break Armageddon game, Caruana played black and was declared the winner for denying his rival a win with white pieces. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES Rakesh Rao New Delhi 22 April, 2020 20:40 IST Fabiano Caruana and Ian Nepomniachtchi bounced from one-point deficits to complete 3-2 wins over Ding Liren and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the third round of Magnus Carlsen Invitational online chess tournament on Tuesday.After the first two games ended in draws, Liren took the third to move within a draw of winning the best-of-four game encounter. But Caruana, who now shares the second spot, drew level by winning the fourth. In the tie-break Armageddon game, Caruana played black and was declared the winner for denying his rival a win with white pieces.READ: Carlsen tames Firouzja in online chess tournamentNepomniachtchi lost the first game with white and was staring at a must-win situation after the second and third games ended in draws. But the Russian came back strongly with black to make it 2-2. The Armageddon game ended in draw and left Nepomniachtchi, playing black, as the winner.The resultsThird round: Fabiano Caruana (USA) bt Ding Liren 3-2; Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) bt Maxime Vachier Lagrave (Fra) 3-2.Standings (after three rounds): 1-2. Magnus Carlsen (Nor), Fabiano Caruana (USA) (5 points), 3-5. Maxime Vachier Lagrave (Fra), Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Ding Liren (Chn) (4 each); 6. Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) (2), 7-8. Alireza Firouzja (Iri) and Anish Giri (Ned) (0 each). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos