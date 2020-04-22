Magnus Carlsen Invitational chess: Caruana jumps to second spot

Fabiano Caruana and Ian Nepomniachtchi bounced from one-point deficits to complete 3-2 wins over Ding Liren and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the third round of Magnus Carlsen Invitational online chess tournament on Tuesday.

After the first two games ended in draws, Liren took the third to move within a draw of winning the best-of-four game encounter. But Caruana, who now shares the second spot, drew level by winning the fourth. In the tie-break Armageddon game, Caruana played black and was declared the winner for denying his rival a win with white pieces.

Nepomniachtchi lost the first game with white and was staring at a must-win situation after the second and third games ended in draws. But the Russian came back strongly with black to make it 2-2. The Armageddon game ended in draw and left Nepomniachtchi, playing black, as the winner.