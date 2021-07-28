Mitrabha and Prachiti win National online chess titles

Bengal’s Mitrabha Guha tallied 10 points from 11 rounds to emerge as the worthy champion in the open section of the inaugural National online chess championship on Wednesday.

The 14th-seeded youngster remained unbeaten and posted nine victories before clinching the title following a draw with second seed and runner-up Delhi’s Vaibhav Suri (9) in the final round.

The next four finishers with 8.5 points — Sidhant Mohapatra (Odisha), A.R. Harikrishnan (Tamil Nadu), Abhijeet Gupta (Petroleum) and Sayantan Das (Bengal) — will be involved in playoff games on Friday to decide third to sixth places.

In the junior girls section, Maharashtra’s Prachiti Chandratreya took the title with 9.5 points after Vantika Agarwal blundered a rook following an apparent ‘mouse-slip’ in their final-round clash.

On Thursday, Vantika, Arpita Agarwal, Savitha Shri, K. Priyanka (all on 8.5 points) will be part of the playoffs to decide second to fifth places. Top seed Divya Deshmukh occupies the sixth spot.