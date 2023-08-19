MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National Chess C’ships 2023: Going gets tough for former winners; Eight share lead

Former champions continued to struggle in the 60th National chess championship even as only eight leaders maintained perfect scores after four rounds.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 22:11 IST , PUNE - 2 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao
File image of SP Sethuraman.
File image of SP Sethuraman. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj
infoIcon

File image of SP Sethuraman. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

With the exception of S. P. Sethuraman, former champions continued to struggle in the 60th National chess championship even as only eight leaders maintained perfect scores after four rounds here on Saturday.

After Chhattisgarh’s S. Dhananjay showed the way by stunning top seed and former champion Abhijeet Gupta on Friday it was the turn of G. Akash and twice winner D. V. Prasad to end up on the losing side against lesser-rated rivals at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here.

While Dhananjay continued his good work and held Grandmaster M. R. Venkatesh, Akash had a forgettable day. Best remembered for winning the 2012 edition at the age of 16, ran into his senior teammate from Tamil Nadu, C. Praveen Kumar, and resigned in 55 moves after failing to find a way to stop his rival’s queening-pawn.

READ | Chess chiefs ask why it’s still mostly a man’s game. Culture, but hormones and endurance too?

Prasad, rated 2254 and facing players of a different generation in his comeback bid, found the going tough against home state’s Shriraj Bhosale (1930) and resigned in a lost position following the late queen-trade. Shriraj’s threat to queen a pawn proved the proverbial last straw that broke the camel’s back.

Six-time winner Surya Shekhar Ganguly was a shade lucky after managing to hold Railway’s S. Nitin.

Much later, second seed Abhimanyu Puranik needed 56 moves to stop Arghyadip Das in the last game to finish among the top-10 boards. Sethuraman brushed aside his Tamil Nadu statemate L. R. Srihari in 33 moves.

The other leaders were Mitrabha Guha, P. Iniyan, N. R. Vignesh, Deep Sengupta, Praveen Kumar and Sayantan Das.

The results:

Fourth round: Abhimanyu Puranik (4) bt Arghyadip Das (3); L. R. Srihari (3) lost to S. P. Sethuraman (4); S. Nitin (3.5) drew with Surya Shekhar Ganguly (3.5); Soham Kamotra (3.5) drew with Diptayan Ghosh (3.5); Mitrabha Guha (4) bt C. R. G. Krishna (3); Utsab Chatterjee (3) lost to P. Iniyan (4); N. R. Vignesh (4) bt Utkal Ranjan Sahoo (3); Aakash Dalvi (3) lost to Sayantan Das (4); Deep Sengupta (4) bt Rajesh Nayak (3); G. Akash (3) lost to C. Praveen Kumar (4); S. Dhananjay (3.5) drew with M. R. Venkatesh (3.5); Anuj Shrivatri (3.5) drew with Bhaavan Kolla (3.5).

Related stories

Related Topics

National Chess Championship /

S. P. Sethuraman /

Abhijeet Gupta

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling U20 World Championship: Sumit reaches final, Deepak Punia wins bronze
    Team Sportstar
  2. National Chess C’ships 2023: Going gets tough for former winners; Eight share lead
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Leverkusen defeats Leipzig in Bundesliga opener, Stuttgart enjoys 5-0 rout without Endo
    AP
  4. TOT 0-0 MUN, Premier League Live Score: Tottenham hosts Man United in first home game
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Triple jumpers in action shortly; Sable, Shaili fail to qualify for finals; India results Day 1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. National Chess C’ships 2023: Going gets tough for former winners; Eight share lead
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Chess chiefs ask why it’s still mostly a man’s game. Culture, but hormones and endurance too?
    AP
  3. FIDE World Cup: Chess world looking at Praggnanandhaa for more thrills
    Rakesh Rao
  4. FIDE World Cup 2023: ‘Candidate’ Praggnanandhaa overcomes Arjun, enters semifinals
    Rakesh Rao
  5. World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling U20 World Championship: Sumit reaches final, Deepak Punia wins bronze
    Team Sportstar
  2. National Chess C’ships 2023: Going gets tough for former winners; Eight share lead
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Leverkusen defeats Leipzig in Bundesliga opener, Stuttgart enjoys 5-0 rout without Endo
    AP
  4. TOT 0-0 MUN, Premier League Live Score: Tottenham hosts Man United in first home game
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Triple jumpers in action shortly; Sable, Shaili fail to qualify for finals; India results Day 1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment