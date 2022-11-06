Global Championship Finals: Nihal Sarin beats Anish Giri in Armageddon, to face Wesley So in summit clash

Nihal Sarin beat Anish Giri in an Armageddon game to reach the summit clash of the Chess.com Global Championship Finals on Saturday.

Just like how things panned out on Friday, Anish won the first rapid game in the second set of four games with white pieces before Nihal returned the favour and made it 3-3. The next two games ended as draws

After a 4-4 deadlock, an Armageddon game was played in which Nihal, playing with white pieces, beat Anish.

In the other semifinal, American Wesley So beat compatriot Hikaru Nakamura 5-3.

The first set of four games in the final between Nihal and So will be played on Sunday.