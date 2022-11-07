Chess

Global Championship Finals: Nihal Sarin trails Wesley So 1-3 in summit clash

Nihal Sarin trailed American Wesley So 1-3 at the halfway stage in the summit clash of the Chess.com Global Championship Finals on Sunday.

07 November, 2022 14:37 IST
FILE PHOTO: Nihal Sarin

FILE PHOTO: Nihal Sarin | Photo Credit: B Raj Velankanni/The Hindu

Nihal Sarin trailed American Wesley So by two points after first four games in the title-clash of the $500,000 Chess.com Global Championship Finals on Sunday.

The talent from Thrissur, who beat Dutchman Anish Giri in an Armageddon game in the semis, lost the first and third game against So with black while only managing draws with white in the second and fourth game.

So, who carved out a 5-3 victory over compatriot Hikaru Nakamura in the semis, only needs 1.5 points from the next four games on Monday to seal the title.

The champion will receive $200,000 while the runner-up will get $100,000.

