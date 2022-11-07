Global Championship Finals: Nihal Sarin trails Wesley So 1-3 in summit clash

Nihal Sarin trailed American Wesley So by two points after first four games in the title-clash of the $500,000 Chess.com Global Championship Finals on Sunday.

The talent from Thrissur, who beat Dutchman Anish Giri in an Armageddon game in the semis, lost the first and third game against So with black while only managing draws with white in the second and fourth game.

So goes undefeated today, leading the match 3-1!



Nihal has 2 must-win games ahead to have any chance at becoming the #chesscomglobal champion pic.twitter.com/Mcb7EAjqQL — ChesscomLive (@ChesscomLive) November 6, 2022

So, who carved out a 5-3 victory over compatriot Hikaru Nakamura in the semis, only needs 1.5 points from the next four games on Monday to seal the title.

The champion will receive $200,000 while the runner-up will get $100,000.