Chess

Praggnanandhaa, Aravindh clinch titles; Quick draw for Gukesh

Praggnanandhaa won the first six rounds, drew the seventh with Predke, defeated Arjun Kalyan in the penultimate round before emerging as a worthy cham

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 16 July, 2022 20:52 IST
NEW DELHI 16 July, 2022 20:52 IST
The prodigious 16-year old, rated 2648, has gained 12.5 rating points following this impressive performance and jumped 17 places to be 90th on the live rating list. 

The prodigious 16-year old, rated 2648, has gained 12.5 rating points following this impressive performance and jumped 17 places to be 90th on the live rating list.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Praggnanandhaa won the first six rounds, drew the seventh with Predke, defeated Arjun Kalyan in the penultimate round before emerging as a worthy champion.

R. Praggnanandhaa warmed up for the upcoming Chess Olympiad by winning the Paracin Open chess title in Paracin, Serbia, on Saturday and bounced back into the world’s top-100 live rankings.

Needing a stay undefeated to ensure the top prize, Praggnanandhaa drew the ninth and final round with Kazakhstan’s Alisher Suleymenov in 46 moves to tally eight points. Top seed Alexandr Predke (7.5), playing under the FIDE flag, took the second spot while Suleymenov (7) finished third.

Praggnanandhaa won the first six rounds, drew the seventh with Predke, defeated Arjun Kalyan in the penultimate round before emerging as a worthy champion.

Also Read
Miami online rapid chess: Aronian ends Arjun Erigaisi’s run

The prodigious 16-year old, rated 2648, has gained 12.5 rating points following this impressive performance and jumped 17 places to be 90th on the live rating list.

For coach R. B. Ramesh, it was time for double celebration as his other trainee and former National champion Aravindh Chithambaram won the 41st Benasque Open chess title in Benasque, Spain, on Friday.

In the 10-round tournament, fourth seed Aravindh topped a 10-way tie for the title at eight points. Aravindh took the winner’s trophy ahead of runner-up and sixth seeded Spaniard Robert Hovhannisyan and third-placed compatriot Raunak Sadhwani.

Meanwhile in Biel, Switzerland, D. Gukesh drew the second round of the Biel/Bienne Grandmasters Triathlon with Azerbaijan’s Arkadij Naiditsch in just 19 moves. In overall standings, including seven rounds of blitz games, Gukesh is third with 12.5/22 points in the eight-player field.

Read more stories on Chess.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Know Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Videos

Sportstar South Sports Conclave: Chess and Chennai ft. Viswanathan Anand and RB Ramesh

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Crypto Cup preview: Who is competing, prize money, Bitcoin value, format explained

Slide shows

Anand's milestones

Carlsen's challenger: Meet the Candidates

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us